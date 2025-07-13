Travis Hunter Fuels DJ McKinney’s Rise as Colorado DB Puts Big 12 on Alert

You know that feeling when the movie’s star finally walks off screen—and the understudy steps in and steals the whole damn show? That’s what it feels like in Boulder right now. The Travis Hunter/ Shedeur Sanders era might be over, but don’t close the curtain yet. There’s a new lead in the Colorado secondary—and he’s not here to be a background actor. DJ McKinney’s stepping into that CB1 role like he’s been waiting for it his whole life. And let’s be real: he kind of has.

Last season was a blockbuster for Travis Hunter. A two-way monster who put up numbers so outrageous you’d think you accidentally switched over to Madden. Ninety-two catches. Fourteen touchdowns. Four picks. Eleven pass breakups. A Heisman, Bednarik, Biletnikoff, Walter Camp, Hornung—and a trophy case that probably needs its own zip code. Oh, and 1,356 snaps. In a single season. That’s not football. That’s Greek mythology.

But even legends leave footprints. And DJ McKinney? He’s been following those tracks like they’re paved in gold. When McKinney transferred to Colorado from Oklahoma State, folks weren’t writing home about it. He didn’t arrive with fireworks. McKinney isn’t a two-way unicorn like Hunter, but don’t get it twisted: the man can ball. With Colorado turning the page, McKinney is stepping into the CB1 duties.

“I just embraced everything, man,” McKinney said at Big 12 Media Days, talking about how Travis Hunter rubbed off on him last season. “Whatever comes your way, be ready. Never take a day off. And love the game, just love the game and have fun with it.” That last bit? That was pure Travis Hunter. Always messing around and acting goofy.

Playing opposite Hunter in 2024, McKinney logged 62 tackles, nine breakups, and three interceptions. He was learning in real time from one of the game’s best. “Man, it’s just like the tendencies that I notice in receivers, you know. I’m able to diagnose things quicker and better and faster and just go all out and, you know, just be a better teammate, be a better athlete.” McKinney added. And oh, he’s already on preseason All-Conference team.

And Deion? Oh, he sees it too. “He’s long, rangy, practices with an attitude,” Coach Prime said on ESPN. “He works his butt off to be that guy. And he’s seen what that guy looks like.” You already know who “that guy” is.

Now, heading into 2025, it’s his secondary to lead. And according to Deion Sanders, he’s ready. McKinney started humbly at Oklahoma State in 2022, playing in just 4 games. By 2023, he was taking meaningful snaps but still flying under the radar. Then came the transfer to Boulder.

McKinney soaked up every ounce of Hunter’s preparation. How he trained. How he studied film. What he ate. How he rested. “Most definitely it’s fueled me,” McKinney said. “Seeing him win the Heisman… it meant a lot to all of us. It showed you if you work for it, you can get it.” And now? DJ McKinney’s CB1. Leader of the “No Fly Zone.” The top dog in the Buffaloes’ backfield.

The crazy part? DJ McKinney might not just be chasing Hunter’s role. He might just chase his hardware too.

DJ McKinney following Travis Hunter’s Award path?

Back in May, McKinney landed on the 42-man watch list for the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy—aka the award that goes to the top defensive player in college football who also brings elite character and leadership. Sound familiar? Travis Hunter won it just last year. And McKinney could give Colorado back-to-back winners.

McKinney doesn’t play offense like Travis, but he doesn’t need to. “One of the biggest things I learned about myself is I got to always stay on myself more,” McKinney said. “I’m my biggest critic. I want to make sure I keep stacking each day… and don’t get too high on the highs, or too low on the lows.” That’s some grown-man mindset right there. You can’t coach that.

What’s different about this DB room in 2025 is that it’s not starting from scratch. It’s built on the culture Hunter helped create. Kevin Mathis, Colorado’s DB coach and a former NFL vet, is still there. Preston Hodge is CB2 in the slot. And the scheme? It’s dialed in to turn these athletes loose. In 2024, Colorado’s secondary held opponents to nearly 77 fewer passing yards per game than the year before. That’s not a fluke. That’s the ‘No Fly Zone’ mentality Hunter left behind—and McKinney’s determined to expand it.

But awards aren’t handed out for intentions. The Lott IMPACT Trophy requires production and character. The past winners? Names like Aidan Hutchinson, Manti Te’o, Luke Kuechly, and J.J. Watt.

End of the day, McKinney’s not copying Travis Hunter. He’s honoring the path—and carving his own. He’s not just chasing awards. And that Pre-season All-Conference honor?. “It’s a blessing for sure,” McKinney said. “But I’m keeping the main thing the main thing—supporting my teammates and trying to win a Big 12 championship.”