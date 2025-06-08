Travis Hunter’s Father Joins Cam Newton to Rally Behind Brother Trayvis After Making Major College Football Announcement

Unlike the Sanders brothers’ train coming to a halt in college football, the fans are lucky not to miss out on the Hunters’ effect. The former Colorado Buffaloes dual-threat, Travis Hunter, has flown off to the NFL. But so what? His sibling, Trayvis Hunter, is the next phenom in the making. Do you remember what Travs said about his younger brother? “I just want him to grow.” Looks like Trayvis took it seriously. And he has been lucky to find the support of Cam Newton as he gears himself up to fit the standards of college material. As Newton poured in his love and support, he was joined by Trayvis’ proud father, Travis Hunter Sr. The college football landscape is already prepping for the younger Hunter to step in, as found in Trayvis’ announcement.

Trayvis must be just 15 years old, but no one is taking him lightly. The young chap is slowly climbing the ladder to reach big bro Travis’ ranks. The WR from Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, has been building his resume, strong and firm. The class of 2027 prospect stands at 5-foot-7, weighing 135 pounds. Though his size may seem like a disadvantage, he turned heads through his impressive showing at the prestigious OT7 camp. Thanks to Newton for trusting him. The OT7 is a seven-on-seven football league that showcases some of the best high school recruits in the country during the spring. And Newton could not think of anyone other than Trayvis. Every now and then, the former NFL MVP tries to boost the young soul. June 7 was one such occasion.

Not just Newton, he was joined by Trayvis’ biggest hypeman, his father, Travis Hunter Sr. The official Instagram page of the “Cam Newton 7V7” posted a reel where the young chap is seen running off with the pigskin. And one can easily see glimpses of the Heisman winner in the young chap’s sturdy leg game. The caption of the post read, “Adidas The Boneyard Yeaaaa‼️Tray 🎯 🤟🏾.” One could spot Newton’s comment as he dropped a one-word hype message, “-1ØVĖ🤟🏾.” The reel was shared by Hunter Sr. on his IG story. Thinking about the caption? Back in December last year, Travis had included Trayvis in one of the deals he inked with Adidas just two days before lifting the Heisman Trophy.

A video that went viral, the elder Hunter shared jubilantly, “Welcome to the Adidas family, dawg! I had to get you a little deal! I ain’t signing nothing that ain’t got no family involved. They had to add Trayvis in the deal. It’s gotta be right if Trayvis is in it.” But Adidas did not just blindly trust the surname in Trayvis’ case. The young chap has displayed remarkable speed, agility, and positional awareness. He went viral for his standout performance against the City Reapers, where he scored two receiving touchdowns and demonstrated an impressive ability to read the defense. Just as Travis used Cam Newton’s C1N program as a springboard to football stardom, Trayvis appears to be following a similar trajectory. And it’s paying off well.

College Football programs are already chasing Trayvis Hunter

College football programs must already be having FOMO when it comes to Trayvis. And a few of them are already setting out the red carpet for the 15-year-old. On June 3, he announced a fresh Division I offer on his Instagram post. He wrote, “#AGTG ✝️Blessed to receive an Offer from James Madison University 🔥.” Some of the programs did not even wait for Trayvis to prove his athleticism. They just jumped into the race blindly. Tennessee State, for instance, was the first one to dish out the offer on December 16.

On the same day, Jackson State also dished out its offer to their former star’s brother. Then, one after the other joined in, such as Georgia Southern University, Sacramento State, and Georgia State. That’s how Trayvis is on the right track now that he has to make so many people proud. Their father, Hunter Sr., missed out on most part of the ex-Buffs dual-threat’s heroic chapter in Boulder as he was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of probation. Then there is Trayvis’ mother, Ferrante Edmonds, who braved harsh temperatures to support her younger son.

Amidst running after success, if Trayvis Hunter needs some motivational juice, he just needs to replay his brother’s The Travis Hunter Show podcast. In one of the episodes, the Heisman Trophy winner said, “It’s about to be his junior year of high school so he got time to grow. But I want him to grow each year, dominate… I want him to dominate each year, be a better player and be able to be coachable to understand the game more. I want him to continue to grow.” His brother laid out the vision—now it’s Trayvis’ turn to map the mission.