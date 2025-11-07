Tributes Pour in as Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter Mourns Washington Athlete’s Passing After Long Cancer Battle

The University of Washington community is mourning the loss of women’s soccer player Mia Hamant. She passed away on November 6 after a seven-month battle with a rare form of kidney cancer. The 21-year-old goalkeeper’s passing has left an indelible mark on teammates, fans, and the wider college athletics world. Among those grieving is Alexis DeBoer, daughter of Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer and a member of UW’s softball team. Sharing the university’s statement on Instagram, Alexis joined countless others in honoring Hamant’s strength and spirit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 6, the University of Washington’s women’s soccer team released a statement, which Alexis reshared on her IG story with a “🧡” emoji. A part of it read, “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Mia Hamant, a beloved member of our Husky family, following her courageous battle with stage 4 kidney cancer. Our hearts are with her parents, Candice and Kevin, her family, teammates, and all who were fortunate to know her.” Hamant was only 21 and was diagnosed with stage 4 SMARCB1-deficient kidney cancer in April. Her diagnosis was so rare, it marked just the 14th known case ever recorded. Even when life got tough, she faced her illness bravely and used her platform to raise awareness about the rare cancer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Athletics (@uwathletics) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamant’s bio read, “battling stage 4 smarc b1 deficient renal medullary carcinoma,” and her IG handle was “miakickscancer.” She turned her fight into a beacon of hope, openly sharing her journey to lift up others walking the same difficult road. For instance, her post on May 13 captured her cutting off her hair. It has been an emotional decision indeed, as Hamant herself took up the scissors, and later someone shaved off her head. “sad to say the bob was short lived. feeling like a real cancer patient now🫠🫠,” the caption read.

A GoFundMe page was developed to raise funds for Hamant’s medical treatment. The bio mentioned her achievements as she once led Washington to reach the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. Fans are thus heartbroken and pray for the strength of Hamant’s family. Out of the $200k goal, the page had raised $135,171.

Just last month, Hamant was seen cheering on her teammates from her wheelchair, rocking a bold purple wig, a stylish tribute to her Huskies pride. Even while fighting her own battle, Hamant’s dedication stood out. As the program wrote in the statement, “Mia embodied the very best of what it means to be a student-athlete at the University of Washington — resilient, selfless, and inspiring to everyone around her. Her strength, optimism, and grace throughout her journey touched our entire community and will continue to inspire us for years to come.” And now, like Alexis, the entire Washington community is grappling with the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington community united in love and loss after Mia Hamant’s demise

Hamant posted the nation’s third-best save percentage in 2024 at .882. As the star passed away too soon, the Big Ten wrote, “Our hearts go out to Mia, her friends and family, and the entire Washington team and community. 💜💜💜” The California native, who had just celebrated her 21st birthday, did more than guard the net in her debut season as Washington’s starting keeper; she left her mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

All throughout her journey battling cancer, Hamant kept showing up to cheer for her mates. As Washington lost a gem, a fan wrote, “🧡🧡💜💜 the best soul and knew she gave that fight her all, love you.” And the community gave back by showing love, and the initiative they took, for example, the WSOC bake sale to raise money for her GoFundMe page.

The Redwood High standout became a hero in crunch time, earning Big Ten All-Tournament honors after stopping three penalties to push UW past Iowa into the semifinals. A fan poured in his tribute, “This is devastating. We love you Mia, rest in paradise sweet girl 💜💜💜.” Hamant had doubled down her record with more shootout brilliance to help the Huskies edge No. 25 Utah State and reach the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

Not just soccer. Hamant excelled in the classroom, too. She held roles as a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District and Big Ten Fall All-Academic honoree. As the family grapples with the loss, a fan wrote,“Our hearts are heavy with yours. We’re keeping the Hamant family, friends, teammates, loved ones and the entire Washington community in our thoughts 💜🫶.” Coping with Mia Hamant’s loss won’t be easy for her loved ones or fans, but they can find strength in how fiercely she faced her battle.