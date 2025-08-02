Tulane HC Not Sold on Jake Retzlaff After His Emotional BYU & Kalani Sitake Admission

Jake Retzlaff has never been one to take the easy road, and his start at Tulane proves it. Just days after arriving from BYU under a cloud of controversy, he’s already in the thick of a four-way quarterback battle that could define the Green Wave’s 2025 season. But if you think head coach Jon Sumrall is ready to hand Retzlaff the keys, think again. The man isn’t sold yet, and he’s made it clear the QB1 job will be earned on the field, not gifted on name recognition or past stats.

Tulane’s 2024 campaign ended with a respectable 9-5 record, a trip to the AAC Championship, and plenty of grit — but also a bitter taste from losses to Army and Florida. With Darian Mensah bolting to Duke University, the quarterback room got a complete facelift. Retzlaff, fresh off throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns at BYU, walked into a mix that includes Ball State’s MAC Freshman of the Year Kadin Semonza, Big Ten vet Brendan Sullivan, and Illinois product Donovan Leary. Four guys, one job, and a head coach in no rush to name a starter.

Tulane opened camp Wednesday at Yulman Stadium with four QBs in the running. Sumrall made it clear after practice. “Probably not going to name a starting quarterback today,” said Sumrall. Two days later, he doubled down. “I don’t have a hard and fast deadline on when we’re going to name a starter. We may play two guys in the first game, I don’t know yet….We don’t have NFL preseason…I’d love it if we started off with a lower-level opponent than a Big Ten team, to maybe figure out where we are. We don’t have that luxury.” Translation? With Northwestern waiting in Week 1, every snap in camp matters.

Retzlaff arrives with baggage and controversy. In 2024, he posted over 3,400 total yards at BYU. But his season ended with a suspension for violating the school’s honor code, leading to his transfer. Sumrall’s approach is simple: you earn it here. “But like I told the guys, I’ve said publicly before, I don’t decide who the starters are. They do. I don’t make that decision, because I’m making decisions best for Tulane. What’s best for Tulane is who practices the best. There are milestones you may target or want to have a decision by, but at the same time, I’m not gonna make a rush decision.” That means two-a-days, scrimmages, and film sessions are the real proving ground.

There’s no strict deadline. Sumrall plans to narrow reps to two or three after the first week, then settle on two by mid-camp. But he’s not forcing a decision. Flexibility is his mantra—something he’s learned from past QB battles. If no one separates clearly, the decision will wait. And yes, the opener could feature a QB rotation. That’s a challenge for Retzlaff, who’s used to being “the guy.” His fit in Tulane’s offense is promising: he thrives in RPO looks, can extend plays, and isn’t afraid to take shots downfield. But he’ll need to mesh quickly with a new receiving corps and prove he can protect the football—a must against Big Ten defenses.

Jake Retzlaff’s heartfelt emotional message to the BYU squad

For all the noise around his BYU exit, Retzlaff has nothing but love for his old teammates. In his first Tulane interview, he got candid: “The circumstances are what the circumstances are when I left, but I told those guys, ‘If any of you call me, anytime, I’ll pick up.’ They’re my brothers till the end…I’m excited to watch them play, whoever wins their QB battle. I just got a lot of love for that program.” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, who recently made his QB1 call, returned the sentiment: “I am happy for him…We will be cheering for him and wishing him the best. We love him.”

For Retzlaff, Sitake is more than a coach. “He’s a real mentor, a true friend…family. I have so much respect for that coach.” That bond speaks to the type of locker room presence Retzlaff can be something Tulane may need if the QB1 race stretches late. He’s no stranger to pressure. At BYU, he led comebacks, handled hostile road games, and carried the offense when injuries hit. The question in New Orleans is whether that experience can translate quickly enough to win over Sumrall and his staff.

With Northwestern looming and no “easy” Week 1, Tulane can’t afford a slow start under center. Retzlaff’s arm talent, mobility, and leadership give him a path to the job—but he’s got to take it. Sumrall’s made the rules clear: perform in camp, earn the reps, and let the depth chart write itself. In a QB room this crowded, one bad week can knock you out of contention. One great scrimmage can vault you to the top. Retzlaff knows it—and if his BYU chapter taught us anything, it’s that he’s comfortable betting on himself when the spotlight’s brightest.