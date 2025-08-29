20 College Football Teams Including Steve Sarkisian’s Texas United for a Tragedy That Took 138 Lives

Definitely, the month of August calls for an adrenaline rush. However, things have been tough for the United States for the past few months as a nation. After all, they experienced what’s said to be the ‘deadliest in generations,’ the Texas flood. Was it the only calamity they fought? No. Since 2005, the U.S. has experienced its deadliest hurricane in 77 years, deadliest tornado in 64 years, deadliest wildfire in 100 years, and deadliest flash flood in 49 years. And guess what? The college football world has not forgotten the people who lost their lives.

The terrible flash floods that hit Central Texas over the July 4 weekend killed at least 138 people. It’s time for the Texas college football teams to come together as the 2025 season kicks off with week 1 games. And now the college football programs come to the spotlight with their heartfelt gesture.

On August 27, Texas A&M Football posted a clip on X. The caption read, “Standing together and wearing our hearts on our helmets. A green ribbon over the state of Texas in memory of the victims and all those impacted by this summer’s devastating floods. #GigEm x #TexasStrong” The clip showed Texas college football programs passing on the helmets, attaching a sticker showing a green colored ribbon. Each Texas team released a video featuring a special decal, a green ribbon tied around the state which will be worn on the back of their helmets.

On the Fourth of July, flash flooding along the Guadalupe River took a deadly toll on the area. The state of Texas came together with Houston Cougars, East Texas A&M, TCY Horned Frogs, Texas State, SMU Mustangs, Abilene Christian Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, among others joining the mission. Across the region, ribbons have been placed on trees, fences, and storefronts to honor both the victims and survivors. It’s a symbol of remembrance for the lives lost.

Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns start this season as the No.1 program for the first time in college football history. So, every gesture they make adds deeper meaning to a season opener already filled with national attention. The Texas Longhorns Instagram page posted, “A green ribbon in memory of those lost and impacted by this summer’s devastating floods 🤘💚.”

Texas Tech wrote, "Standing together and wearing our hearts on our helmets. A green ribbon over the state of Texas in memory of the victims and all those impacted by this summer's devastating floods." Even before wearing the ribbon, the Texas Longhorns head coach Sarkisian had laid out a helping hand.

Texas Longhorns head coach’s compassion in times of crisis

Now, that’s what you call a touching and unexpected act of compassion. The Texas head coach had stepped forward in times of distress and covered all funeral expenses and provided financial compensation to the families of the victims. Not just him. The Texas first lady, and Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal, took to social media acknowledging the crisis.

She wrote on IG, “Although you may not see everything on social media, please know that my family and I are doing everything we can behind the scenes to support. Sending my deepest prayers and love to all those impacted.” The floods also hit a girls’ summer camp at Camp Mystic in Kerr County, which claimed the lives of atleast 27 counselors and campers. And during this tragedy, Texas lost an incoming freshman that affected Arch Manning’s brother, Heid Manning.

As per the reports, Chloe Childress, a counselor at Camp Mystic, was killed during the devastating flooding in Hunt, Texas. The Kincaid School graduate was ready to start a new chapter at the University of Texas this fall. But the universe had other plans. The high school made an IG post to pay tribute to the talent gone too soon. Jonathan Eades, the head of the institution, wrote, “Whether it was sharing her own challenges to ease someone’s burden or quietly cheering a teammate or classmate through a tough day, Chloe made space for others to feel safe, valued, and brave. She understood what it meant to be part of a community, and more than that, she helped build one.”

While the Texas Longhorns and their in-state rivals stand in solidarity in times of crisis, another storm is brewing in the Texas camp. They are ranked at No.1, and their season opener will be against the defending champions, Ohio State, on August 30. Time to see if the Longhorns can lift spirits with a victory when their fans need it most.