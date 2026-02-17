24-YO Ohio State Alum Assaulted at NYC Hotel; Officials Confirm Injury

Known as Rocket around Columbus, Ohio State alum and safety Ronnie Hickman announced himself with the Buckeyes’ first takeaway in 2022. Fast forward to February 2026, and Buckeye Nation got hit with unpleasant news. Reports emerged that Hickman was assaulted in a hotel.

“Former #OhioState safety Ronnie Hickman was assaulted at a hotel in New York City early Monday morning,” the New York Post reported.

Officials say chaos broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the SIXTY LES lobby on Allen Street when four people approached the 24-year-old Hickman, and tensions quickly escalated. He sustained minor injuries and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

“Safety Ronnie Hickman was a victim of assault early Monday morning at a New York City hotel,” a Browns spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Ronnie was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital after the incident, was later released, and is home resting with his family.”

The police are now investigating what led to the Ohio State alum being attacked. According to reports, the suspects reportedly fled the scene, and no arrests have been made. This is the second incident this year where a football player has been attacked publicly. In January, armed men unexpectedly attacked Bryce Fitzgerald, who plays as a defensive back for the Miami Hurricanes, at a gathering in Florida City.

A Manhattan native raised in New Jersey, Hickman starred at DePaul Catholic High School. The Buckeyes alum excelled as both a wide receiver and safety before earning a spot in the 2019 All-American Bowl. Upon entering college, he decided to pursue football rather than lacrosse.

Hickman owned the stat sheet in 2021, leading Ohio State with 100 tackles, a feat the Buckeyes hadn’t seen since Raekwon McMillan in 2015. The performance landed him second-team All-Big Ten (coaches) and third-team (media) honors. He played in five games in 2020 and spent his true freshman season in 2019 redshirting while recovering from an injury that shortened his final high school season at DePaul Catholic.

While the motive for the attack remains unclear, the timing is particularly unfortunate for Hickman. He heads into a critical offseason with contract negotiations on the horizon.

Contract talks on the horizon for Ronnie Hickman

Undrafted in 2023, Hickman earned his shot with the Cleveland Browns. By 2025, he found himself a full-time starting role and piled up tackles and added interceptions to his name. Hickman started all 17 games for the Browns last season, finishing third on the team with 103 tackles. Going undrafted out of Ohio State motivated him to push himself harder.

“Going undrafted, that feeling, it’s not a feeling that you’ll ever really forget,” Hickman said in an interview. “I remind myself every time I step on the field. Every time I step in this building that the rent is due every day.”

With a contract negotiation looming, this off-field mishap might impact Hickman’s preparation and focus. According to the reports, Hickman is on track to hit restricted free agency when the NFL filing deadline arrives next month. However, the sources expect him to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns on a deal projected between $7-8 million per year.

With restricted free agency just a month away, Hickman’s recovery and the outcome of the investigation will be critical in determining the next chapter of his NFL career.