2025 College Football Predictions: Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Tipped for 8–4 Surge With SEC Upset Pick

Well, how to sum up Shane Beamer and South Carolina’s 2024 feat? A team that had a strong season but narrowly missed the playoffs. They wrapped up the 2024 season with a 9-4 overall record. The last time Beamer’s squad performed so well was in 2017, when they also ended with a 9-4 record. So, their efforts did not go unnoticed. And ESPN analyst, Paul Finebaum, took note of it

He shared his take on Beamer’s program’s 2025 stint: “That’s a program that is inching toward the extreme upper echelon. They were everybody’s favorite team that deserved to be in last year.” Well, he had his reasons to claim so. South Carolina returns 56 percent of its production from last year. However, there are factors that are not in Beamer’s hands. For instance, the Gamecocks got to navigate the seventh-easiest schedule in the SEC for 2025. Talking about the schedule, here comes a big update.

Bad news for Beamer. Analyst Brad Crawford has predicted an 8-4 record for the Gamecocks in 2025, which is a step down from their 9-4 record. On July 12, the analyst tweeted, “My prediction for the #Gamecocks in 2025 Virginia Tech W SC State W Vandy W at Mizzou W Kentucky W at LSU L Oklahoma W Alabama L at Ole Miss W at Texas A&M L Coastal Carolina W Clemson L 8-4, 5-3 Mizzou, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss, A&M and Clemson are the toss-ups.” These wins include a few expected victories over non-conference and lower-tier SEC opponents like Vanderbilt and SC State.

On the other hand, Beamer’s boys are predicted to crush heavyweights like Oklahoma and Missouri. When they take to the road, things will turn murkier. For instance, Beamer’s program is likely to fall apart during tough road games against LSU and Texas A&M. More woes are likely to come while facing off against powerhouses like Alabama and Clemson. Well, Beamer’s boys won six straight last season to surge to 9-3 before losing the Citrus Bowl. Then what makes Gamecocks witness a glowdown in the 2025 season? Even though they are returning quarterback LaNorris Sellers, they lost so much defensively and on special teams. So, the pressure mounts on Beamer’s offense as they will have to carry the Gamecocks until the rest of the team finds its footing.

A vicious unit that finished fourth in the SEC in total defense, third in sacks, and tied for fourth in interceptions lost many of its most vital contributors. Beamer witnessed back-to-back costly losses as the starting linebackers duo had hit the exit. They are Nagurski Trophy winner Kyle Kennard and safety Nick Emmanwori. Then comes the interior offensive line, which looks equally concerning. They can no longer count on starting guards Kamaar Bell and Torricelli Simpkins III, and center Vershon Lee. This must come off as a warning, after all, the trio paved the Gamecocks’ way for the SEC’s fourth-ranked rushing attack last fall. While the question prevails about Sellers’ protection, the quarterback comes with some sense of hope.

Shane Beamer’s quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, is risky but still rising

Initially, Beamer might have gone in complete panic. After all, his quarterback found himself a spot on Gerald V Dixon’s list, “the riskiest quarterback among Top 10.” Was it a false analysis? Not at all. Beamer himself knows about the areas where Sellers fell short in impressing. Even though he came up with some decent stats- 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns, this was just one side of the coin. On the other side, Beamer’s quarterback caught heat after coming up with a fumble count of 11 (6 lost) and 7 interceptions. So, the South Carolina head coach’s task now is to help Sellers clean these stats.

In such a situation, when analysts were still doubtful about Sellers’ feat in the 2025 season, here came some good news for the Gamecocks squad. On3 came up with a list, ‘Ranking All 16 SEC Starting Quarterbacks’. In that list, Beamer’s quarterback could make it through the top 5 cut, sitting at No.5. So what Sellers is yet to wrap up is the last lap in college? He has already caught the NFL buzz.

ESPN’s mock draft already sees LaNorris Sellers to be the 16th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. Talking about the pro league hype? Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema summed it up the best. “Right now, Sellers is an ‘all the tools in the world’ type of quarterback, so it’s easy to see why people are ready to bet on him. The worry is that he’s another Anthony Richardson, who, even when healthy, has not proven himself to be a consistent enough passer in the NFL to this point.” However, with an 8–4 forecast on the table, Shane Beamer would rather see Sellers lock in than get lost in the NFL hype machine.