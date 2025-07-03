2026 Arkansas Commit Sends Clear Message to Brian Kelly’s LSU After Commitment News

Looks like the fault is in Brian Kelly’s stars. Last season was all about the big Bryce Underwood snub after the 5-star quarterback flipped from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines. Even though Kelly would have thought that they would make up for the loss in the 2026 class, he was mistaken. As per On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, the Tigers are yet to make it to the Top 3.

Kelly’s LSU now stands at No.5 with a total of 12 recruits locked in so far. Already, June has been a tough month for them as they lost 4-star quarterback target Bryson Beaver, who committed to Oregon. Before that, their another quarterback target, Bowe Bentley committed to Oklahoma. This time, it is Theodore (Ala.) 4-star LB JJ Bush who closed his commitment on Wednesday, July 2, landing yet another snub for Kelly’s program. The young chap committed to Sam Pittman’s Arkansas Razorbacks.

On July 2, 247Sports analyst Danny West further sprinkled some salt on Kelly’s wounds. He tweeted, “Arkansas DC Travis Williams makes it three straight classes with an out-of-state 4-star from the Southeaster, and all three were ranked as the 16th-best LBs in their respective classes.”

Even though the final race was between Cincinnati, LSU, and Missouri, Bush’s clear message sends more FOMO for Kelly. As he sent a clear message, “This was one of the hardest choices I’ve ever had to make. I’ve got love for LSU, and I respect everyone over there, but in the end, I had to do what was best for me and my future — and that’s Arkansas.” Stay tuned for more updates.