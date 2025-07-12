Twin Jackpot for Baylor as 4-Star Jordan Clay and Jamarion Carlton Snub SEC in Big 12 Coup

The fireworks may have come early for Baylor fans this offseason, because the Bears just landed not one, but two of the Lone Star State’s brightest football stars—and they did it back-to-back. In a massive recruiting coup that sent ripples through the SEC giants, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda pulled off what some are calling a “twin jackpot.”

First came Thursday’s defensive haul: a commitment from Temple (TX) four-star EDGE Jamarion Carlton, one of the most sought-after defenders in the 2026 class. Then on Friday—his birthday, no less—San Antonio Madison wide receiver Jordan Clay made it official in front of friends, family, and a packed high school gym: he was heading to Waco. The real flex? Both players had SEC offers on the table. Both said no thanks.

When Jordan Clay stepped up to the mic on his 18th birthday and rocked that grey Baylor sweater, the message couldn’t have been clearer: home is where the Bears are. But what made this win even sweeter for Baylor? Clay turned down SEC powerhouse programs like Oklahoma and Texas—teams that usually poach top-100 talent from right under Big 12 noses. “This whole recruiting process, in my heart I always knew it was going to be Baylor,” Clay admitted after making the announcement.

In his words, it was always going to be Baylor. “I’m not big on numbers or logos of the school. My mom and I have three things—culture, coaches, and offensive fit,” Clay told Rivals. “They have a great culture, great coaches, and I’m able to get along with all of them.” Clay’s numbers back the hype.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he averaged over 20 yards per catch with 1,700+ receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in just two seasons. He’s not a stat-padder—he’s a zone-busting, secondary-cooking, touchdown-hunting machine. Ranked No. 13 at his position and No. 94 overall nationally, this WR is legit. But what separates Clay is his mindset. This wasn’t a clout-chasing move. Baylor built a real relationship. Receivers coach Dallas Baker texted Clay for nearly a year straight.” To take time out of his day to always make sure I’m good and my family’s good, it’s a big thing for me.”

Clay also took official visits to Colorado and Oklahoma in June, both rolling out the red carpet. Deion Sanders made a late play. Brent Venables didn’t let up. But in the end, Baylor’s consistency—and its emphasis on family—won out.

Jamarion Carlton snubbed Texas for Baylor

The 4-star EDGE from Temple, Texas didn’t just choose Baylor. He rejected Texas, Tech, and LSU to do it. “They all showed me love and made me feel like I was the main priority,” Carlton said. “The whole staff made me feel like getting me there was the main thing—and that was big regardless. It’s home and it feels like home.”

Carlton was already on Aranda’s radar last fall and returned again in spring to check out practice. That face time mattered. He got to see how the defense moved, how Powledge operated, and where he fit in the system. Baylor didn’t rush the pitch. They let Carlton see the full picture. The end result? One of the state’s top defenders deciding that the Bears offered more than the brand names. The commitment bumped Baylor up the national ranks, but more importantly, it positioned them as legit contenders for top-tier defensive talent going forward.

Carlton is no slouch either. No. 8 EDGE in the nation. No. 5 overall in Texas. No. 44 overall. He’s been to McLane Stadium multiple times, watched practices, studied Aranda and DC Matt Powledge’s schemes. He saw the blueprint and signed on. And just like that, Baylor’s 2026 class leapt into the top 30 nationally with 16 commits, five of whom are 4-stars. The culture is sticking.

These back-to-back wins have shifted the recruiting energy in Waco. Don’t be surprised if more top-100 kids take notice before the signing day.