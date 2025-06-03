280lb Michigan Target Puts Oregon, Tennessee, and BYU on High Alert With Major Recruiting Hint

They say actions speak louder than words, but what about emojis? When a 280lb lineman dropped a cryptic tweet with a house and a question mark—right after his Michigan announcement—it didn’t take long for the recruiting world to raise eyebrows. Oregon, Tennessee, and BYU? Yeah, they felt that heatwave rolling out of Sherrone Moore‘s Ann Arbor.

Jax Tanner, a 280-pound trench assassin out of Meridian, Idaho, may have just thrown a silent haymaker in the recruiting ring, and the Wolverines might be the ones catching it with both arms wide open. Let’s not beat around the bush—this isn’t your everyday center prospect. Tanner’s got that rare mix: brains, brawn, and a whole lot of pancakes. Nah, not the syrupy kind—try 115 knockdowns without giving up a single sack during a run to the Idaho 6A state semifinals.

Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year, back-to-back All-Idaho First Team, and oh yeah—he’s an All-American. His résumé reads like a Power Five wish list.

So when Michigan brought him in for the first big official visit weekend last week, they weren’t playing it cool. Sherrone Moore and his crew treated the Rocky Mountain High School standout like royalty. And Tanner felt it. “It was unbelievable to say the least,” he gushed. Then he doubled down on X, tagging everyone from Moore to OL coach Grant Newsome to the recruiting staff. “Always a great time being back in AA!!!” he posted, making it crystal clear that Michigan wasn’t just another stop on the tour—it might’ve been the stop.

Jax Tanner gave big props to Wolverines: “It’s an o-line program. They have the Joe Moore Award, a national championship, so everything you’d ever want.” Let’s not forget, Newsome even pulled up to Idaho for in-home visits. Michigan’s making it personal.

Now here’s where the plot thickens: right after Brandon Huffman posted about Tanner’s June tour—with Oregon (June 6), Tennessee (June 13), and BYU (June 19) still on deck—Tanner cheekily dropped that tweet with a house and a question mark. Is he asking himself where to call home? Or is he teasing the world about a decision that might be closer than folks thought?

You don’t tag every coach on staff and recruiting directors and assistants and leave that kind of digital breadcrumb trail unless you’re seriously vibing with a place. And for BYU? They’ve been on him heavy. Multiple trips up to Idaho, FaceTime with his coaches, and a priority label slapped on his file. But, at the end of the day, recruiting’s a game of timing, fit (NIL), and momentum—and right now, Michigan’s moving like a freight train with no brakes.

Michigan Wolverines are favorite to land 4-star wideout

If the O-line got Wolverine fans geeked, then wait till you hear what went down with Zion Robinson. This four-star wideout from Mansfield, Texas, just pulled up to Ann Arbor for his official visit, and let’s just say—he didn’t leave empty-handed. Nope, not talking swag bags. We’re talking about a full-course meal of education, vision, and a whole new offensive identity.

“It went really well,” Robinson said after his trip. “I had a great time out there. I like everything about Michigan.” That’s no political answer. That’s a teen glowing up after spending time with head coach Sherrone Moore, WR coach Ron Bellamy, and new OC Chip Lindsey—who’s clearly on a mission to flip the script in the Big House.

Robinson, who blazed a 10.8 100-meter time and stands at a lanky 6-foot-2, 160, isn’t just fast—he’s slippery. A potential game-breaker in an offense that’s about to get way more vertical. “Michigan has a reputation for running the football, but they are going to throw the ball more,” he said. “Coach Lindsey told me that himself. He did some great things at North Carolina with Drake Maye.”

Robinson saw the blueprint and saw himself right in the mix. “He told me that himself,” Zion said, talking about Lindsey. “Obviously, they have Bryce (Underwood) at quarterback now. I think it would be a good fit for me.” That connection to Bryce, the No. 1 QB in the nation? Huge.

And then there’s Ron Bellamy. Lead recruiter. Wideout whisperer. “I like Coach Bellamy a lot,” Robinson added. “He told me how he sees me coming in and making an impact.” Add Sherrone Moore to the convo, and things get real cerebral. “He’s very well-spoken..We talked about the factors that I’m looking for in a school, and he gave me the answers.”

But it wasn’t just the adults who left a mark. Robinson spent the weekend vibing with current players, including his host, Logan Forbes. That’s when things clicked. “They are like me,” he said. “They are serious about sports and academics. That’s a combination for a great culture.” That’s the kind of fit that doesn’t just happen anywhere.

So where’s Michigan sitting after all this? “They’re definitely very high.” Robinson said. “They have great facilities and great coaches that are going to make you better…They have a great education and development.” That’s music to Sherrone Moore’s ears.

Zion still got Texas Tech, TCU, Miami, and Stanford on deck. He’s making a final call in July. As of now, he’s ranked the No. 22 wide receiver in the country and No. 158 overall by the On3 Industry Ranking. Two potential game-changers. One official visit weekend. And Michigan might’ve just put the rest of the college football world on notice. Again.