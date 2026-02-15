2X National Champ for Whom Nick Saban Broke Bama Tradition, Sends Unfiltered Note on Kalen DeBoer’s Bold Move

Kalen DeBoer is fighting the heartbreak of losing six of his trusted lieutenants who followed him from Washington to Tuscaloosa. However, here came some mood-boosting news for the Tide faithful, which is a pretty bold move from the head coach. DeBoer finalized the deal with the new tight end coach, Richard Owens, who received approval from an Alabama great with a decisive statement.

“Think it’s big. I think tight ends are game-changers. Me, being a defensive guy and a defensive coordinator, just going against good tight ends, to me, they can change the game,” 2019 and 2011 BCS National Championships winner Nick Gentry said about Kalen DeBoer’s coaching move. “Outside of a quarterback, they can change the game more than anyone else on the field. They are too big for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers. If you get one who can sustain blocks and be in sync with that, you are talking about a very dangerous player.”

What makes Richard Owens’ hiring as the TEs coach a gamble for DeBoer is that he had been working as an offensive linemen coach for Louisville since 2023. However, Nick Gentry feels differently. The legend, who crossed paths with Owens while coaching at UAB, believes that hiring him is the right thing for Alabama to do. The former Louisville coach’s resume with the Blazers played a huge role in his coaching journey, which may have led DeBoer to count on him.

In year one under Owens, the Blazers turned into a force up front, finishing 9-5 and claiming the C-USA West Division crown. Under his watch, right tackle Sidney Wells and left tackle Colby Ragland earned Honorable Mention All-Conference USA honors. Even with injuries wreaking havoc on the depth chart, Kalen DeBoer’s latest hire helped the Blazers stay solid and surrender just 25 sacks all season.

Alabama, filling the final coaching vacancy with Owens, is now Gentry-approved. And that stamp matters, given Owens’ past impact on DeBoer’s program. Nick Saban broke his own tradition of favoring massive defensive linemen to recruit the undersized Gentry.

Gentry’s endorsement carries weight because he defied expectations as an undersized lineman, becoming one of Alabama’s best pass-rushers and proving that unconventional choices can pay off—a lesson DeBoer hopes to replicate with his own staff.’

Richard Owens brings a diverse background to Tuscaloosa, with experience coaching tight ends, receivers, and the offensive line at programs like Arkansas, UAB, and South Alabama, showcasing his versatility on the offensive side of the ball. This coaching roster boost comes at a time when tough predictions are surfacing for DeBoer, as he’s under a lot of pressure.

A wild scenario for Kalen DeBoer is doing the rounds

It’s year three for Kalen DeBoer to prove himself in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide program is already struggling to find ways to get back to the golden era under Saban. He survived last season’s coaching carousel, but his exit buzz for this season has already picked up.

“Lane Kiffin leaves LSU after nine games for Alabama, which fires Kalen DeBoer after eight games,” The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel proposed a hypothetical situation. “DeBoer then goes to Clemson to take over for Dabo Swinney after he gets too distraught over tampering to continue.”

Some around the sport have floated the idea of change if the Tide slips again. But the contract tells a different story. The guaranteed money and a huge buyout might provide a safety net for DeBoer. However, that does not make the situation stress-free for the Alabama head coach.

Lane Kiffin might have signed a long-term contract with LSU; Mandel’s prediction calls for consideration. The Tigers’ head coach has deep Alabama ties. Moreover, he is viewed as a ceiling-raiser for blue-blood programs, something Kalen DeBoer’s program has been desperately chasing. With his staff now complete, can DeBoer’s Crimson Tide engineer the turnaround they desperately need? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.