“(Ty Simpson) Ripped Our A**”: Alabama OT Admits to Getting “Riled up” by QB

In the 2025 season, most folks would agree that the Alabama Crimson Tide made the biggest bounce-back. After losing 31-17 in the season opener against a team that went 2-10 in 2024, Roll Tide nation said, “That’s not how we are going out.” Fast forward to Week 7 of college football, and the Crimson Tide is 5-1. They have won three back-to-back-to-back games against ranked opponents and are ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. All thanks to Ty Simpson’s on-and-off-the-field heroics and his indomitable accountability.

On October 14, OL Kadyn Proctor, talked to the media during Bama’s Tuesday practice and gave props to Ty Simpson’s “love for the game” (via Charlie Potter): “[Ty Simpson] wants to improve on his pass game and brings us with him.” According to Bruce Feldman’s Freak List runner-up, Ty Simpson holds his teammates accountable and keeps them locked in, constantly hitting up the O-line for quick passing drills just so they can improve their game.

Kadyn doubled down and gave flowers to Ty Simpson’s tough-love leadership: “He’s just a great leader, speaks all the time, ripped our a–, you know, when we were in the team meeting yesterday. So he knows how to get us riled up, and he’s a great leader.” You heard the man. Looks like an “iron sharpens iron” situation is going on in Tuscaloosa. And guess what? Both of these guys are clearly at the top of their game in their respective positions.

Despite sitting three seasons behind Jalen Milroe and Mac Jones, Ty Simpson is playing football like he’s a year 6 veteran in college. The Tennessee native has been throwing dimes all over the field and winning the hearts of Heisman voters. Throughout the 6 outings, Ty threw for over 1,678 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just one interception, that lone pick coming against Vanderbilt in Week 5. Even that one was justified by head coach Kalen DeBoer, who said the receiver ran the wrong route. We’ll take DeBoer’s word for it. And yes, Simpson is already one of the betting favorites for the Heisman, sitting at +350 odds alongside Carson Beck.

Despite winning five in a row, including three straight against ranked opponents, Kadyn Proctor and the Alabama offense still aren’t satisfied: “We need to be better. I mean, we still haven’t played a full game — as an offensive line, as quarterbacks, as any position. We haven’t played a shutout game, which is hard to do, but that’s what’s expected of us.” The 6’7′ monster said the best is yet to come, admitting that Alabama’s O-line and offense haven’t quite hit their own standard lately. And he’s not entirely off. Alabama currently ranks 31st nationally in points per game and 34th in total offense, below Bama’s usual gold standard.

How good are Kadyn Proctor and the Bama O-line

Okay, so let’s break down how Kadyn Proctor and the rest of the Alabama offensive line are doing this year. PFF even ranked them as the #1 offensive line in the nation heading into this season! That’s some serious hype. They only just gave up 24 sacks last year, a huge improvement from the 49 sacks they gave up in 2023.

Kadyn Proctor, the starting left tackle, is already being talked about as a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s a dominant force in both run blocking and pass protection. He didn’t start the season perfectly, struggling a bit against Florida State, but he got his act together and has been a top-rated left tackle ever since. And he even earned Outland Trophy Player of the Week accolades after his stellar performance against Georgia. Proctor was graded 80.9 in pass blocking against Georgia according to PFF.

He also earned an 85.1 PFF grade against Vanderbilt, the highest grade for an SEC offensive lineman that week. He’s a true talent, and even with that early blip, he’s showing why everyone’s so hyped about him. He even almost had a touchdown against Mizzou when they ran ‘Krispy’ Wildcat route.

Beyond Proctor, the rest of the offensive line has a mix of experienced vets and some new faces still figuring things out. They’ve got Parker Brailsford, the center, who’s a super important piece and one of the top centers in America. But at some spots, like right tackle and left guard, they’ve been rotating players trying to find the best combo. Kadyn himself said they need to find their “right five” to really click as a unit.

While there have been some ups and downs, especially in the run game early on, they’re working to get everyone on the same page and create those big lanes for the running backs. Alabama’s rushing attack is currently averaging 126.8 yards per game. With games. Kaydn Proctor and the Bama O-line has real opportunity to skyrocket their stocks this weekend when Josh Heupel’s Vols come to Tuscaloosa.