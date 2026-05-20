UCF Football Announces Historic GPA Feat Under HC Scott Frost

The UCF Knights football might have delivered their most impressive performance this spring under head coach Scott Frost. Ironically, it has nothing to do with their football games. While fans usually measure success in touchdowns, maybe wins, and recruiting battles, the Knights are making headlines for something quite far bigger this time. Word is, according to the university, the Black Knights made history in the academia world.

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The squad officially locked in a big-time, completely unprecedented 3.41 team GPA for the Spring 2026 semester. That is wild. It marks the highest collective grade-point average ever achieved in the history of the entire football program. Getting a 3.41 average team GPA for a major college football program is insanely difficult. Keeping over a hundred athletes focused on hard college classes takes an insane amount of work.

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To understand why this is such a flex, you have to look at the unique reality of a Division I football roster.

In sports like basketball or tennis, you only have to keep 10 to 15 athletes focused on their grades. If one or two guys get straight A’s, the whole team’s average spikes. A college football team has over 100 players on the roster. Trying to get more than a hundred exhausted athletes to collectively average a B+ grade across the board is like trying to herd cats through a library. It requires universal buy-in.

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If you compare it to other P4 heavy-hitters like Alabama, they recently celebrated its highest GPA ever at a 3.35 under Kalen DeBoer. Penn State Football broke its all-time program record this same semester with a 3.32. And Purdue Football set its own school record by hitting a cumulative 3.32. It’s safe to say that UCF to clear all of them.

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More than 62% of the players finished the semester with a GPA of 3.0 or much better. The football team’s strong results also helped UCF athletics continue an impressive run. UCF student-athletes have now finished 37 straight semesters with an overall GPA above 3.0. Almost every sports team at the school did well in the classroom this semester. Out of 16 teams, 14 finished with an average GPA above 3.3.

A lot of the credit for that goes to head coach Scott Frost and his staff.

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All hail Scott Frost!?

Ever since Frost got rehired on a five-year contract to lead the Knights for his second stint, he has made accountability his core program pillar, regardless of the wins and losses. Athletic Director Terry Mohajir has heavily praised this approach, noting that Frost’s leadership demands that players handle their business with the exact same intensity in the lecture halls as they do during intense spring practices.

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Since the academics bit already are covered, the Knights got some business to handle and scores to settle. After their 5–7 season in 2025, Scott Frost explicitly doubled down that the 2026 squad is “clearly better” across almost every position group because they finally know the system. UCF ranks 6th in the Big 12 in overall returning production, with about around 42% retention rate.

If they protect the Bounce House against home challengers like BYU and Arizona State, a 7-to-8 win season and a comfortable bowl berth is the expectations.