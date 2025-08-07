UCF OC Signals Unexpected Scott Frost QB Plan After Big Depth Chart Update

Scott Frost might not roll into his second debut at the Bounce House with just one general under center. Yeah, that’s right, this thing might start with a committee. And after what the Knights went through last season, can you blame him? Because now, offensive coordinator Steve Cooper’s got folks raising eyebrows with how he’s talking about the quarterback situation.

Just three weeks out from UCF’s Aug. 28 opener against Conference USA champ Jacksonville State, the Knights still don’t know who their starting quarterback is. And according to Cooper, that’s kind of the plan? Fifth-year senior Cam Fancher, and redshirt juniors Jacurri Brown and Tayven Jackson are locked in a three-way dead lock. Cooper isn’t exactly rushing to crown a winner. Instead, he’s keeping it wide open and not even ruling out starting more than one QB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m never turning down anything,” Cooper said when asked if UCF could roll with multiple quarterbacks to start the year. All three quarterbacks have shown some fire on different days. But none have outright snatched the gig. That upcoming scrimmage? It might decide everything. Cooper basically said it himself. “We’re really excited to see what the scrimmage looks like here tomorrow.” Translation: the test is coming. Ball security, tempo, command. Every snap counts.

AD

Last season’s quarterback circus cost UCF dearly. Four different starters. A promising 3-0 that turned into a 4–8 joke. Losing 7 out of their last 8 games will not sit right for any program. Sure, they ranked 24th nationally in total offense, but that was carried on the backs of a vicious rushing attack. The pass game? Ranked 106th.

And Frost isn’t trying to live that movie again. “We’re looking for someone who can make winning plays consistently,” Frost said back in July. That’s why he hired one of the sharpest young minds in college football. Steve Cooper, fresh off helping Boise State crash the CFP party last season as an analyst, is bringing that same underdog energy to the Knights. UCF scooped him up because they wanted that offensive spark.

“I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way to handle those things,” Cooper said. “As long as there’s an expectation and you stay with that expectation.” That’s code for: if it works, it works. If two QBs are balling? Frost might just play both. What UCF can’t afford is another season of quarterback roulette where no one ever finds rhythm. That October stretch in 2024 where they averaged just 21.3 points per game? Brutal. The Knights were in games, but they couldn’t close. Drives stalled. Picks flew. The wheels came off. This year? No more freebies.

Fall camp’s now hit that second-week heatwave where reps start mattering. Situational drills are cranking up. The first scrimmage is about to separate the field. And you best believe the staff’s got pens ready to underline who’s calm under pressure and who’s fumbling the bag.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Super Bowl champ throws haymaker at Scott Frost for his Nebraska days

Scott Frost may have rebooted at UCF, but Nebraska is not going to let it slide like that. Enter Cam Jurgens. Former Huskers center, now Super Bowl champ with the Philadelphia Eagles, and apparently not a fan of the Frost Era in Lincoln.

He pulled zero punches when asked about those dark Cornhusker days during a recent appearance on Pardon My Take. “I think everybody thought it was going to work,” Jurgens said. “But we just found ways to lose games.” That’s a direct hit.

Jurgens didn’t stop there, either. “We had good players. We played well. But we were just really good at losing.” Let that sink in. The dude never even made a bowl game in college. And now he’s chilling with a ring. That’s a glow-up, but also a subtle jab at just how mismanaged things were under Frost. And look, the numbers back him. Frost went 16-31 from 2018–22 with Nebraska.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Frost came to Nebraska as the golden child. He was Nebraska. Former QB. National champ. Fresh off turning UCF into an unbeaten wrecking ball in 2017. But in Lincoln? It unraveled fast. Tight losses. Blown leads. No bowl appearances. Just pain. And now that Frost is back where he once thrived, the shadows of his past are still lurking to this day.