UCF Players Say Scott Frost’s Return Feels Different as HC Wins Over Locker Room Early

Nobody had this on their 2025 bingo card. After bouncing around in the shadows post-Nebraska, Scott Frost is suddenly back in the building that made him a household name. After 5 straight losing seasons and a chaotic exit from Nebraska, most folks figured he’d vanished from the Power Five scene for good. But when Gus Malzahn shockingly walked away from $5 million on December 7 for an OC gig at Florida State, UCF made a bold call: they brought back the guy who once made the Knights feel bulletproof. Now, $22 million and a second shot later, the vibes around this locker room feel brand new—at least if you ask the players.

On July 17, Sons of UCF dropped a clip from Big 12 Media Days that gave fans a raw peek into the new-look culture. Knights RB1 Myles Montgomery didn’t sugarcoat a thing when asked about what it’s like to play for Frost: “It’s been good. Like I said earlier, everything you heard about him is true. He’s a good dude.” Their offensive tackle Paul Rubelt jumped in too: “I think yeah. It’s refreshing. Very refreshing.” The refreshing part? That wasn’t just a throwaway line. Montgomery and Paul’s been coached by different HC before, and what stands out about Frost is that he keeps it real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football)

Paul Rubelt gave heart-warming props to Scott Frost: “It’s very nice to have someone that’s very personable—to walk into their door, into their office and just chat. About not just football, also outside football.” Frost isn’t throwing on a fake game face to win over players—he’s just being himself. “He doesn’t put on a mask when he enters the building. It’s just himself.” That sense of authenticity is already echoing through the locker room like a pregame bass drop.

From his first go-round at UCF in 2016 to the Cinderella undefeated season in 2017, Frost built his rep on creating trust-first environments. As former Knights QB Justin Holman once said, “Playing this game you can’t be afraid to mess up, and he teaches us that every day.” Instead of scolding mistakes, Frost coaches through them. That style helped turn walk-ons into believers and mid-tier recruits into national darlings.

He’s coming back with scars and humility. After going 16–31 at Nebraska—the program’s worst stretch in 6 decades—Frost could’ve dipped out of coaching forever. But he didn’t. Because, in his own words, “It wasn’t about me.” At UCF, it’s about us. That same us-against-the-world energy is creeping back into the building. Mistakes? They’re teachable moments. Pressure? It’s replaced by purpose. “I want this to be a big family where the players love the coaches and the coaches love the players,” Frost told SiriusXM. “But we’re gonna make them do the right things as well.”

That balance—love with discipline, truth with trust—is what built the 2017 Knights. It’s also what could fuel a second golden era, especially now that they’re banging with the big boys in the Big 12. Frost doesn’t just want to win games. He wants to win souls. And from what we’re hearing out of that locker room, he’s off to a damn good start.

What does Vegas think about UCF’s 2025 campaign?

While Frost is busy building culture, Vegas is watching the scoreboard. And odds-wise? The Knights are sitting right in the sleeper zone—somewhere between underdog and dark horse. Most books have UCF’s 2025 win total hovering at 7.5, with +450 odds to make the Big 12 title game. Translation: not quite a favorite, but you’d be crazy to count them out.

The schedule’s got teeth, too. The Knights open with two early palate cleansers—Jacksonville State on August 28 and North Carolina A&T—before diving into one of the spiciest non-con games of the year. On September 20, Bill Belichick brings his Tar Heels to Orlando. That’s a media circus in the making. A UCF win there? Could send futures odds flying.

Conference play starts tough—with a trip to Kansas State followed by a showdown against Kansas and a rekindled rivalry with Cincinnati. But what’s sneaky good about this slate? The Knights dodge Texas and Oklahoma, who’ve already bolted to the SEC. Plus, with two timely bye weeks and five home games in-conference—including Homecoming vs West Virginia and the iconic Space Game vs Houston on Nov. 7—Frost’s squad has a real shot to build some late-season momentum.

The make-or-break stretch? November. That’s when UCF travels to Baylor, Texas Tech, and BYU, all in a three-week span. Toss in Senior Knight vs Oklahoma State and suddenly, those Vegas odds start to make more sense. It’s a grind, sure—but it’s also a chance. A run through that gauntlet could turn UCF into Big 12 contenders overnight.

The verdict? Vegas sees potential. The locker room sees belief. And Frost? He sees a shot at redemption. Sometimes, second chances hit harder than first ones. Especially when you’ve already tasted undefeated once.