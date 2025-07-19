UCF RB Issues Blunt Stance on Scott Frost’s QB Room After Major $52M News

In 2024, the UCF Knights were a ground-dominant machine. RJ Harvey ripped up defenses for 1,577 yards and shattered the school’s all-time touchdown record. The run game? Unstoppable. Averaging 229.4 rushing yards per contest, they ranked 7th in the country. But when it came to quarterbacks? Chaos. Confusion. Collapse. Fast-forward to 2025, and things feel eerily familiar. The backfield still looks stacked, but under center? Still murky. And when UCF running back was asked about the state of the QB room under Scott Frost’s return, he didn’t pull any punches. After the rollercoaster that was last season, that kind of blunt honesty hits different.

Let’s back up for a sec.

UCF rolled out 4 different quarterbacks last season. That’s not depth—that’s straight-up desperation. KJ Jefferson, the SEC vet, couldn’t stay upright long enough to matter. EJ Colson? Raw. Jacurri Brown looked like a video game on paper but couldn’t consistently hit water if he fell out of a boat. And Dylan Rizk… well, the effort was there. But what was supposed to be a high-flying, Big 12 breakout turned into a sputtering mess. The Knights stumbled to a 4–8 record—hard to watch when you had a wrecking ball like RJ Harvey torching defenses left and right, and rewriting the school record book.

With Harvey off to Sundays, the spotlight’s back under center. And the guy now tasked with cleaning this mess? That’d be Scott Frost. The prodigal coach returned to Orlando this offseason, after his Nebraska experiment fizzled out. But back at UCF—where he once orchestrated a perfect season in 2017—he’s already knee-deep in drama. First order of business? Fixing the quarterback room.

On July 17th, Sons of UCF dropped a clip from Big 12 Media Days featuring an interview with Knights RB Myles Montgomery. Now stepping into the RB1 role, Montgomery didn’t dodge a thing when asked about UCF’s quarterback room under Scott Frost. “I said before, they all hand the ball off the same,” he deadpanned. “I know they all can run. That’s kind of almost a mandatory thing to be able to do as a quarterback in a Scott Frost offense, just because you ask them to do so much. So, you gotta believe a little bit. That’s the only thing I really say.”

Far as he’s concerned, they all got the basics down—same footwork, same handoffs—and most importantly, they can all move. In Scott Frost’s offense, that isn’t optional. The QB’s have to do a lot, so it’s not just about talent. Montgomery pointed out it really comes down to confidence and belief. That might be what separates the guy who wins the job. The trio? Jacurri Brown, Tayven Jackson, and Cam Fancher.

Brown’s the closest thing to a returning starter—he logged two starts across nine games last year. His legs did the talking: 401 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries. But Gus Malzahn used him like a gadget. Whether Frost lets him open it up as a full-fledged QB1 is the million-dollar question.

Tayven Jackson came from Indiana with Big Ten reps. He was the guy in 2023 but got bumped by Kurtis Rourke last year. Still, 349 yards and four touchdowns in seven games is not nothing. Then there’s Cam Fancher—the FAU captain who earned leadership stripes and chipped in nearly 400 yards rushing.

At Big 12 Media Days, Frost told ESPNU he’s still waiting for someone to break away: “In spring, you know, we saw a lot from all three of them that would lead us to believe they can be successful,” Frost said on ESPNU. “I’d go into the season with any one of the three and feel good they can go win us games.” He doubled down on that uncertainty: “I’m anxious for somebody to really take that next step forward and take the lead. We’re not just going to anoint anyone. It’s got to be earned… but the sooner it reveals itself, the better it’ll be for continuity and reps.” Pressure’s on. No one’s forgetting how UCF soared under Frost the first time. But the Big 12’s a different beast, and a rotating QB carousel won’t cut it.

UCF smashed its fundraising record, stacking big dollars as the Knights gear up for a new Big 12 era

Amid all the QB chaos, UCF athletics is quietly cashing in. On July 10, the school announced a record-shattering $52.8 million in donations for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. That’s not just a bump—it’s a rocket ship of momentum.

Mark Wright, the deputy athletics director, didn’t sugarcoat the meaning behind it. “This accomplishment is a testament to the passion and dedication of our staff, as well as the belief from our wonderful donors,” he said in a release. “There’s still much work ahead to fully close the gap with our Big 12 peers… but moments like this remind us that we’re on the right path.”

And it’s not just deep-pocketed boosters throwing around cash. UCF pulled in support from over 13,200 donors. That includes 467 Shareholders Society donors and 579 Varsity Knights members. It marks the fourth year running that UCF has topped $40 million in annual fundraising—a consistency that matters in an arms race like the Big 12. Athletic Director Terry Mohajir summed it up: “This surge in support will yield dividends for our student-athletes both on and off the field.” Translation: the cash is gonna start showing up on Saturdays—and in the classroom, too.

The timing? Couldn’t be better.

Frost’s return has electrified the fanbase, even with a rebuild looming. It’s not just about nostalgia—it’s about finishing what he started. In 2017, he engineered the most magical season in program history. Now, he’s back, and the school’s pockets are suddenly deeper. Coaching hires? Covered. Facility upgrades? Let’s talk. NIL? It’s about to get real competitive.

The quarterback carousel may be spinning wild, but behind the scenes, UCF’s blueprint is coming together fast. The Knights aren’t just prepping for 2025—they’re coming for it with fire in their belly, cash in the bank, and a coach hungry to rewrite the narrative.