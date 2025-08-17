UCF WR Expands His Offensive Role for Scott Frost as He Opens Up on Chip on Shoulder

It may say receiver next to this 6’1” Chattanooga native’s name on UCF Knights’ football roster. But this senior could be so much more for Scott Frost’s Knights. He isn’t selfish and could share more the field with others. There are a few more who could fall into that category. For Frost, it’s less about labels and more about flexibility, and that’s exactly where this story begins.

Full time wideout Chris Domercant isn’t limiting himself to one lane in Orlando. Beyond his work as a pass-catcher, he’s also carving out a spot on special teams. “Whatever the coaches need me to do, I’ll do it,” Domercant said. “I would love to be a kick returner, whatever that looks like. I feel like I just got to keep working. Coach Pete [Alamar] does a great job. He teaches us little stuff, just on fielding the football and finding the open gaps. We have a good unit to be able to have success in that unit.” For Domercant, the return game isn’t new. He handled kicks at Stonehill in 2023 and dabbled with the role again last season at Chattanooga before transferring in.

This receiver unit he’s stepping into is as green as it is fast. A new-look group with a lot to prove, which naturally means expectations are high among UCF fans. Domercant, who posted 640 yards and two touchdowns last year, is now both a veteran presence and a player chasing more. “So like Speedy said, we’re fast, like top to bottom, even the younger guys. We’ve got a lot of guys that can fly, so I feel like we just got to get on this, everyone on the same direction. Obviously, we’re still all learning. Like you said, it’s a new group, so we still got a lot of work ahead of us to do, but I feel like we got a good group of guys as far as personality-wise that could get the job done, so we just got a lot of work to do.”

The speed theme isn’t just a coincidence. It’s one of the hallmarks of a Scott Frost offense, and it’s exactly what fueled UCF’s magical 2017 run. The year the Knights went 13–0 and became the talk of the town. Domercant hopes to return to that kind of production while working with RBs Jaden Nixon and Taevion Swint on Special Teams. Frost’s return to Orlando has been painted by some as nostalgic, but he’s quick to point out that the playbook, built on pace and space, is still built for modern defenses.

Critics aren’t convinced. UCF is viewed as a “bottom-half” Big 12 team heading into 2025, with 10 of its 12 opponents ranked higher in most preseason projections. But Scott Frost, and players like Domercant embrace the challenge. “I would describe the offense as like, we like to get lined up fast, put the defense in a bind, obviously have them scrambling and stuff, so we can catch them off guard with our speed, and as like I said, the players, us being fast helps us do that, attack open spaces, get playmakers the ball in their hands in open field, so I feel like that’s really what Coach Frost likes to do with this offense,” Domercant explained.

That description could double as a mission statement. Scott Frost has never been shy about leaning on tempo to manufacture mismatches. Domercant’s ability to contribute both as a wideout and a returner gives UCF another lever to pull.

Scott Frost has another speedy 2-way player

Scott’s got another two-way chess piece in his deck of tricks, and his name is Duane Thomas Jr. On the roster, sure, he’s listed as a 5-foot-8 junior wideout. But dig a little deeper and you’ll see the potential blueprint for a player who could be so much more for the Knights.

Thomas, better known around the locker room as “Speedy,” isn’t new to the idea of versatility. He arrived in Orlando after two seasons at Charlotte, where he lined up as a slot receiver while also handling kick-return duties as a freshman. Now, with Scott Frost calling the shots, Thomas is carving out a similar all-purpose role at UCF. Part wideout, part backfield weapon, and part special teams spark plug.

The Miami Gardens product has been sharpening his game across multiple spots, spending time in practice with the RBs while still shouldering kick-return reps. Legacy players like Adrian Killins, Taj McGowan, Otis Anderson, and Tristan Payton helped fuel an offense built on speed, space, and unpredictability. Thomas sees himself fitting into that same lineage.