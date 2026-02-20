UGA Fans Make Stance Clear on QB Gunner Stockton After His Public Appearance With President

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton 14 passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_029

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton 14 passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_029

Gunner Stockton is used to the spotlight as Georgia’s quarterback. But sharing a stage with a U.S. President was an unscripted play. Stockton’s meetup with Donald Trump became a moment to remember as the Bulldogs fans weighed in with their comments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video posted by Trump’s special assistant, Margo Martin, cameras caught Stockton greeting the president on the tarmac at Rome’s Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. Trump was in Rome, Georgia, on February 19 for an event on the state of the economy. The appearance put a national spotlight on Stockton, who is already under pressure entering his second year as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Moreover, an all-star supporting cast joined Stockton to greet Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

He arrived with 1982 Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker, now a U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas and former Senate candidate, along with former Georgia senator and current Small Business Administration chief Kelly Loeffler.

Later on, Trump turned his visit into a moment, calling Stockton and Walker onstage to speak. For Walker, who made his own U.S. Senate run in 2022, it was familiar territory. For Stockton, it was his first time on the big stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gunner is a big star and a really talented quarterback,” said the president. “But I heard much more importantly, he’s a Trump fan. So he was standing at the plane. And anybody who likes me, I like them. I heard he’s got a fantastic future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

North Georgia turned into a political hotspot Thursday as Trump paid a visit, branding his economic agenda as a golden chapter in American history. The moment of the day arrived when Trump endorsed Georgia’s talented quarterback by giving Stockton the opportunity to address the crowd.

“This is a great opportunity, just to meet a president and Donald Trump. This is an awesome experience, and I’m just glad to be here,” said the Georgia quarterback, boasting an ear-to-ear smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Trump visit, Stockton posed with a handful of state politicians. The state’s Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones, posted a picture on X showing Georgia’s quarterback with the running back legend Walker.

Meanwhile, Trump is an avid football fan and has gained popularity among players. For instance, when Amon-Ra St. Brown helped the Detroit Lions lock up a win over the Washington Commanders, he celebrated in style with a “Trump Dance” while the president was seated in his suite.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unexpected meeting of the UGA quarterback and the former president quickly became a talking point online. The Bulldog faithful weighs in on Stockton’s high-profile appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans dropped in their messages for Gunner Stockton after his visit with Donald Trump

Throughout his Georgia tenure, fans and analysts constantly compared Stockton to Carson Beck, but Stockton had the last laugh as he led Kirby Smart’s team straight to the SEC Championship. “Y’all leave Gunner alone. He is who he is and we love him. Go DAWGS! ❤️🖤❤️🖤” wrote a fan. With Stockton set to return for the 2026 season, ESPN ranks Georgia No. 4 in its Way-Too-Early Top 25.

Last December, Stockton ranked third on the team in rushing yards with 442, but he is more than his on-field talent. “Love seeing a man remove his hat when shaking another man’s hand. RESPECT!” a fan commented. Even after Stockton saw success in the NIL market, he did not forget his values.

The quarterback’s respectful behavior also resonated with those outside the Georgia fanbase. “I’m no UGA fan, but Gunner seems like a super great guy. He shows respect, and that’s awesome,” he commented. Stockton had partnered with the Athens Area Humane Society, which cares for cats and dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Georgia quarterback attended the event without adding any touch of the Bulldogs’ signature red in his outfit. “Bro plays for UGA and couldn’t find a red hat smh head,” wrote a fan. Bulldog branding or not, Trump’s attention still landed right on him.

Even though Stockton has some areas to improve, like his nagging issues with zone coverage, a fan has already predicted big things for him. “UGA gonna win a natty this year, bookmark it. Go Dawgs!” he wrote. CBS Sports’ Cody Nagel has predicted a third-year SEC championship win for Smart’s program.

It remains to be seen whether Gunner Stockton can push it further to grab the Natty. While 2026 holds a big test for him, the quarterback has already earned respect with the way he carried himself around Donald Trump.