UGA Fans Outraged Over Pre-NIL Suspension of Georgia Legend for $3,000

A decade ago, a $3,000 payment for autographs nearly derailed Todd Gurley’s career. In today’s NIL landscape, that’s pocket change. Now, Georgia fans are looking back at the infamous suspension with fresh eyes, and they’re fuming.

“WILD: #Rams legendary running back Todd Gurley was PAID ILLEGALLY while in college,” reported MLFootball. “Gurley admitted to receiving over $3,000 in cash from multiple people for autographs. This led to his suspension in 2014.”

This is in an era much before NIL was introduced in college football in 2021. In an era before players were financially independent, many, like Gurley, sought ways to earn money, putting them in violation of NCAA rules. That’s what had put the Georgia alum, Gurley, in trouble for violating NCAA rules.

In 2014, a source told ESPN’s Joe Schad that the NCAA probe stemmed from Gurley accepting payment for autographs, memorabilia, and the use of his name and likeness. Back then, Mark Richt was the head coach and was upset with the allegations.

“I’m obviously very disappointed,” said the then-head coach. “The important thing for our team is to turn all our attention toward preparation for Missouri.”

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that sources within the autograph market said Gurley charged between $8 and $25 per signature. The Georgia alum even offered discounts if dealers ordered in bulk. The scale of Gurley’s side hustle became clear when ESPN confirmed that over 500 Gurley-signed items had been authenticated, illustrating the high demand that put him in the NCAA’s crosshairs.

All this led to his suspension two days before Georgia’s crucial Eastern Division game against Missouri. The timing for the suspension could not have been worse. The junior had firmly planted himself in the Heisman race. Gurley hit his stride in the 2014 season by delivering a school-record 293 all-purpose yards in the season-opening win over Clemson.

The former running back had put on a show versus Vanderbilt, piling up 163 yards and two scores on the ground while also firing a 50-yard pass. It was the longest for the Bulldogs in that season. Gurley wasn’t the only high-profile player to face scrutiny over autographs in the pre-NIL era. Just two years after the Gurley hoopla, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was also banned from signing autographs under similar circumstances.

While critics question whether NIL has compromised college football culture, the Georgia alum’s past makes fans appreciate the “pay for play” system.

Fans revisit Georgia legend’s story to defend the NIL era

The NIL guidelines enabled athletes to strengthen their financial footing through sponsorships, social media, and brand deals. “When did NIL come into effect?” asked the fan. Had the former Georgia player, Gurley, been under the NIL system, he would have made his Heisman dreams come true by avoiding suspension.

The same situation applied to Johnny Manziel. In 2013, the Texas A&M quarterback was a top Heisman candidate. But he, too, got into trouble for a cash-for-autographs controversy. “Wild to think how many careers got derailed over stuff like this. NIL came way too late for a lot of guys,” a fan explained the pre-NIL era scenario. However, unlike the Georgia alum, Manziel still won the trophy.

Back then, even a small cash payment to a player was a major NCAA violation. “$3000, though illegal at the time, is almost as laughable as Wisconsin getting dinged for athletes receiving discounts – DISCOUNTS – on shoe purchases. With today’s multi-$M deals, seems ridiculous today,” came a fan’s blunt remark for the NCAA’s strict rules. Now in the NIL era, players legally sign million-dollar endorsement deals.



The NIL era has drawn criticism for being controlled by third-party sponsors. “Boys was getting paid by boosters under the table since the beginning of time,” a fan commented.

Gurley reportedly charged less than $30 per signature. “How much for autographs now since NIL is around?” a fan questioned. To get a better idea of how things have changed, Texas quarterback Arch Manning now charges $699.99 for signing photos and $999.99 for jerseys.

For fans, Gurley’s story isn’t just a memory; it’s Exhibit A in the case for why the NIL era, for all its flaws, was a necessary revolution.