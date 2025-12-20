“Unbearable”: Kirk Herbstreit Faces Heavy Scrutiny During Playoff Game Despite Tough Broadcast Schedule

Kirk Herbstreit went full Iron Man on CFP weekend. He called the Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks game on Amazon Prime Video. He then flew overnight to Oklahoma and jumped right into the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Oklahoma Sooners with Chris Fowler. Fans, however, weren’t impressed, and they’re letting it be known.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I probably say it a few times a year, but the respect I have for Kirk Herbstreit to call an NFL game on Thursday (which went to OT), then call a college playoff game the next night is absolutely insane,” wrote LockedOnBroncos co-host Sayre Bedinger on December 19. “The knowledge of subject matter, the energy…he’s one of the greats.”

However, Herbstreit is now catching strays from both the NFL fan base and the college football fans. A blunder during the NFL face-off proved costly; at the same time, his leaning towards the Alabama Crimson Tide did not sit well with a fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…