UNC Removes Itself From Jordon Hudson Filing Drama as ESPN Reporter Proves False Claims

ESPN reporter Pablo Torre – Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s beef just took an unexpected left turn. While Jordon Hudson keeps hinting at legal action against Pablo Torre, the university wants everyone to know they’re nowhere near that mess. It’s a full courtroom drama in the college football circuit.

After a quick check-in by Pablo Torre, UNC made it clear they don’t want anywhere near Hudson’s litigation. On November 26, Pablo Torre hopped onto X and shared the screenshot of an email and confirmed it:

“There have been lots of questions about this, so a quick update. After checking in with the University of North Carolina, I can confirm that they are not involved with any of Jordon Hudson’s threats of litigation.”

This whole thing started when Pablo Torre reported on his podcast that Jordon Hudson was “banned” from the UNC football facilities. Jordon fired back hard on Instagram, posting a photo with a UNC pass, wearing a “banned” necklace, and captioned it “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre” with a heart emoji.

It was a very public, yet casual, threat of a lawsuit for defamation, intended to contradict Torre’s reporting directly.

Below that, the screenshot shows an email he previously sent to UNC. In this email, Torre explains he has been reporting on UNC football and has carefully fact-checked everything.

He says the university had never corrected his reporting, except for asking him to combine some public-records requests and to clarify one detail about Hudson being welcome at their facilities.

Pablo wanted to ensure that he didn’t report anything false or defamatory. Additionally, he requested that they notify him if anything was incorrect so he could make the necessary corrections. He doubled down on ‘banned’ from the facility reports and made it pretty clear that he heard directly from the GM Lombardi. The ESPN reporter also questions why Jordon Hudson is suing him.

As of right now, Hudson has only posted on Instagram that she is suing; she hasn’t actually filed any official court papers yet. Torre stands by his stories and has even jokingly invited Hudson to appear on his show.

This could escalate into a significant and contentious legal battle that could reach the popularity levels of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard debacle.

On the flip side, Bill Belichick finally caught some slack from the NFL.

Bill Belichick’s NFL-calling on the horizon?

Bill Belichick remains one of the biggest names in football, even as UNC struggles through a rough 4–7 season and deals with outside noise from the Jordon Hudson situation. He keeps saying he’s not planning an NFL comeback next season. That hasn’t stopped teams from quietly checking on him.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, at least two teams are keeping tabs on him behind the scenes.

“I’m told ‘at least two NFL teams’ are still expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick, behind-the-scenes at the very least, about head coach jobs this Carousel season, per a league source,” she tweeted.

Anderson also reported that a third team could jump into the mix depending on changes in its front office. She explained Belichick didn’t immediately land a job after leaving the Patriots because he has particular preferences about where and how he wants to work.

Last offseason, the only team that officially interviewed him was the Atlanta Falcons before they decided to move with Raheem Morris. However, things aren’t looking rosy in Atlanta now with Morris.

The New York Giants look like a strong fit for him because he won two Super Bowls there and has history with them as DC. So even if Belichick isn’t pushing for a return, chances are high he won’t be short on opportunities if he changes his mind.