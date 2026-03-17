“Unfinished Business” Led Alex Golesh’s Prized QB to Follow Him to Auburn

For Alex Golesh and quarterback Byrum Brown, the move from South Florida to Auburn isn’t just about joining the SEC—it’s about finishing a championship job they started. And for Brown, after three seasons in Tampa, the reason for following his coach was simple.

“Some unfinished business,” said the quarterback when asked about the reason behind his transfer on the Bleav podcast. “The goal is to win the Natty and win the SEC title as well. So, want to accomplish those feats as a team and then, wherever my path may lead, that’s where it leads. Wanted to come back and do that with a coaching staff that’s believed in me since they first got there.”

Brown and Golesh together transformed a struggling USF team into a Top-25 contender, with their shared grind helping forge a high level of trust. Their Auburn reunion is the perfect stage for Brown to finally chase the championship peak after leaving a massive rebuild incomplete in Tampa.

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That’s indeed a big task. Golesh is stepping into a program that carries the burden of the 16-year-old Natty drought. Furthermore, the last time they claimed an SEC title was in 2013. But from where does Brown get the confidence to help Golesh tick off these two achievements in his debut season at Auburn?

Running the offense for all three of Alex Golesh’s seasons in Tampa, Brown proved he could do it all. Even with an injury cutting his 2024 campaign short, he remained one of the nation’s most dangerous dual-threat QBs, piling up 3,158 passing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards in 2025. These stats are enough for Golesh to script a turnaround story and get rid of Auburn’s nagging quarterback issues.

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Imago October 18, 2025, Tampa, Florida, USA: South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown 17 rushes for a 22 yard touchdown during the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Tampa. Tampa USA – ZUMAs70_ 20251018_zan_s70_014 Copyright: xLuisxSantanax

Hugh Freeze’s seat stayed hot for the 2025 season because of quarterback problems. Be it Payton Thorne’s incessant turnovers or Jackson Arnold struggling in the pocket, the Tigers could not overcome the quarterback hurdles. There was a time when, under Freeze, Auburn scored only one offensive touchdown during a stretch of two weeks. Well, that was not enough.

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The Tigers’ offense put up this below-average stint against two of the worst defenses in the SEC in Arkansas and Kentucky. Yet then, Brown sounds confident about gifting Auburn a Natty under Golesh. Well, we know where the confidence comes from.

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Golesh’s up-tempo, spread-to-run system is exactly the kind of system Byrum Brown thrives in. Instead of spending his time in the offseason trying to adapt to a new playbook, transferring to Auburn allows the QB to pick up where he left off. For an Auburn Tigers football program starving for quarterback stability, the Golesh-Brown combo feels like a perfect SEC fit.

Brown’s 2025 run was electric, as he helped USF knock off ranked Boise State and Florida right out of the gate. And even though he missed the bowl game, he ended his season on a 3,000-plus yards heater.

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Brown is walking into an SEC landscape that’s currently undergoing a massive quarterback turnover. With many top-tier passers exiting the conference, Brown’s established chemistry with Golesh will come in handy as a rare, immediate upper hand to stabilize the offense.

Alex Golesh and Byrum Brown’s connection is just another one of those situations where head coaches share a strong bond with quarterbacks. It isn’t rare. Now, the analysts have some massive claims about this duo ahead of the 2026 campaign.

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Alex Golesh’s quarterback walks in with high hopes

Recently, Brian Smith, an analyst, boosted the Auburn quarterback’s spirits with his take about his production.

“225 at 342, 65.8, 28 touchdowns, and seven picks,” said LO Seminoles analyst on The Portal podcast. “The grade for passing the football is 85.7. That is such a far cry from where they were with Jackson Arnold. It’s not even funny.”

Arnold could only rack up 126 yards out of 215 yards. His touchdown count could not even hit double digits, being stuck at six. Besides the athletic abilities, Brown will have another factor that Arnold did not get to enjoy during his time at Auburn. It’s a full-circle moment in the Tigers squad as the program hired Jeff Jones, who once coached Golesh back at Dublin Scioto High School, as Auburn’s Director of Player Development.

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“My high school coach had on me, and my high school coach now is our Director of Development, and the only task he has is to give, to give the guys in our program the same experience I had,” said the head coach.

Definitely, for Byrum Brown, helping Alex Golesh win a Natty in Auburn is a top priority. But not to forget, he was a Heisman frontrunner after week 2. Does that count as the quarterback’s unfinished business, too?