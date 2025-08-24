brand-logo
UNLV’s Dan Mullen Sends Clear Message on Escaping Embarrassment After Strong Statement on His 2-QBs

BySoheli Tarafdar

Aug 24, 2025 | 3:07 AM CEST

Thank god UNLV Rebels head coach Dan Mullen‘s tables did not turn. Just a few days back, he was pointing fingers at Jeff Lebby and how his former program, Mississippi State, has gone out of the habit of winning. Mullen and his boys proved themselves again as they crushed the Idaho State Bengals 38-31. And what better boost than winning the opening game? One can already see the pride in Mullen’s voice. 

The Rebels’ head coach faced the media right after the game, pulled down the curtains. Last season, too, UNLV could bring home a victory by defeating Houston in a 27-7 heroic feat. However, this time Mullen’s boys did not cruise to victory; rather, it was a close call. Now, they have marked themselves safe from embarrassment. So, what is Mullen saying?

Brandon Steele posted a clip of Mullen’s post-game interview on X. “If you ain’t jumping up and down and celebrating you’re playing the wrong game. Because our team won,” said the head coach with a pumped up chest. And his two quarterbacks – Anthony Colandrea and Alex Orji also found a place in his press review.

(This is a developing story…)  

