Upset Steve Sarkisian Makes Feelings Very Clear on Playoff Snub for 2 G5 Programs

Notre Dame's shocking snub

Sarkisian gives his perspective on the Bowl game

With the latest 12-team playoff bracket, fans across the sport are now debating the inclusion of two Group of Five (G5) teams and the exclusion of programs like Notre Dame, BYU, and Texas. Not everyone is ecstatic about G5 teams taking two valuable spots. Plus, Texas Longhorns’ head honcho, Steve Sarkisian, made his feelings clear.

“We’ve got two G6 schools in the playoffs right now, and congratulations to them,” Steve Sarkisian said, according to a tweet by David Eckert. “I think the overall consensus would be there’s probably a few other teams that college football would like to see in this tournament.”

Not going to lie, that was a backhanded compliment. But is he wrong? Steve Sarkisian’s “G6 schools” comment essentially means those teams might not be as competitive as the top Power 4 teams that were left out.

Under the new CFP format, the five highest-ranked conference champions get automatic bids. That’s how Tulane and James Madison (JMU) ended up in the mix this season. Tulane, ranked No. 11, went 11-2 and won the ACC.

They’ve proven they can compete with the big boys in recent years, even if they aren’t truly a top-25 team on paper. The same goes for JMU, which also ran the table in the Sun Belt. They worked all year, and thanks to the new rules, they finally got their shot in the big dance.

It’s Rocky Balboa energy for the little guys.

However, the committee’s goal is to select the 12 best teams, and many analysts argue that an 11-2 BYU, a 10-2 Notre Dame, or a 9-3 Texas is simply more talented than those two G-5 teams. This debate essentially boils down to fairness and automatic bids versus selecting the best possible 12-team Power Four field.

For instance, take Notre Dame.

Notre Dame is a classic example of the pain of being left out. They were ranked ahead of the Miami Hurricanes throughout the season until the brackets got dropped yesterday. Plus, their independent status and easy-cup schedule ultimately hurt them and their chances.

Even Texas can’t complain too much, can it?

Their loss to a barely bowl-eligible Florida team is the most apparent reason they’re not in.

Plus, there are literally six SEC teams with better résumés and receipts than Sark’s Longhorns. Only three SEC teams can make the playoffs, and those went to the No. 3 seed, Georgia, the No. 6 seed, Ole Miss, and the No. 9 seed, Alabama. Frankly, Texas had a weak case.

Notre Dame fans will argue the eye test and talent level make them a top-12, maybe even top-6, team in the country. Far more deserving than the G5 automatic qualifiers. But it’s still a brutal pill to swallow.

Regardless, Steve Sarkisian isn’t totally whining about it.

Steve Sarkisian on the Bowl game

Steve Sarkisian isn’t complaining about Texas missing the College Football Playoff. He’s disappointed, of course, but he’s choosing to focus on what’s in front of his team. Right now, that’s Michigan in the 80th Citrus Bowl on December 31 in Orlando. Sarkisian said he’s excited for his players to enjoy a real bowl experience after not getting one last year.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Sarkisian said. “We didn’t really get the traditional bowl experience last year, so I want our guys to enjoy this.”

Bowl games also provide teams with extra practice time, which helps young players develop and gives seniors one more opportunity to play for their school. That’s a significant milestone for any program aiming to take the next step. Texas and Michigan faced each other last season, and Texas won that game 31-12.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore remembers that loss a little too well:

“It’s going to be a great challenge for our program,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of talent on that team, and that starts with Arch (Manning) at the quarterback position. They look like a College Football Playoff caliber team.”

The Longhorns will probably end the season with a dub. Then they’ll go all-in on the transfer portal. The plan is to build a $30 million roster and give it another shot in their pursuit of a natty next season.