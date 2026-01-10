Urban Meyer Faces Total Disrespect as Atlanta Chooses to Celebrate Nick Saban’s Achievement

What an unforgettable moment at the Peach Bowl! Before the Oregon Ducks faced off against the Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP semifinal, the introduction of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class created a ton of drama, with very different fan reactions to two legendary coaches. Folks in Mercedes-Benz Stadium made it crystal clear how they feel about Urban Meyer and Nick Saban.

According to Indiana Hoosiers insider Jared Kelly of 247Sports, Urban Meyer received a loud chorus of boos while being honored as part of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class at midfield, reportedly from around 75,000 fans.

Despite having a resume with national championships at Florida and Ohio State, his career has been a rollercoaster full of controversy. The reason is that fans often can’t separate his coaching wins from the issues that surrounded him.

If you look at his track record, there’s a series of unfortunate events where Urban Meyer found himself cast as the villain. Starting with abrupt retirements (especially the one from Florida right before taking another job) and including the scandal involving his assistant at Ohio State, Zach Smith.

His worst chapter has to be his time coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, where he reportedly kicked a player and was involved in other off-field incidents. That chapter alone solidified his status as a polarizing figure, and for some, an outright villain.

Nick Saban’s reception couldn’t have been more different.

According to Keely, Saban got the hero’s honour from the crowd for obvious reasons. You would be hard-pressed to find any major controversy attached to Saban on the internet. Plus, his legendary coaching record helps. Saban won an incredible seven national championships in total. One with LSU (2003) and six with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

What separates Saban even further is the absence of scandal. In an era where controversy often follows greatness, Nick Saban has to be one of the only few coaches who built a 15-plus-year dynasty without personal scandals or mistreatment of his players.

Not going to lie, Nick Saban and Urban Meyer’s case is a classic example of how a coach’s reputation and public perception can overshadow their on-field achievements.