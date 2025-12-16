Urban Meyer Loses It as $54M OSU Alum Becomes Michigan HC Target: “Out of Your Mind”

Essentials Inside The Story Urban Meyer reacts to shocking rumors

Since Sherrone Moore got the pink slip, Michigan’s head-coach search has turned into a daily guessing game. Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has become the newest name catching heat. But Urban Meyer isn’t buying it. To the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach, the Freeman-to-Ann Arbor talk doesn’t hold water.

“I don’t have much inside scoop on this, but someone said Marcus Freeman [to the Michigan Wolverines]. What are you, out of your mind?” said Meyer on The Triple Option podcast. “When you hear that stuff, that’s an agent out there throwing his name out. I can promise, you’re going to hear the word ‘extension’ and ‘a raise.’”

Meyer weighing in on Freeman’s Michigan buzz carries extra weight because of their shared Buckeye DNA. Meyer ran the show at Ohio State from 2012 to 2018, while Freeman was patrolling the defense in Columbus from 2006 to 08, piling up 139 solo tackles across 39 games.

Freeman signed with Ohio State as a member of the Buckeyes’ highly regarded 2004 class, ranked 10th in the country and featuring Ted Ginn Jr., who transitioned from a cornerback recruit to a star receiver and a long-time NFL pro.

During Freeman’s tenure, Ohio State reached the BCS National Championship Game twice, in 2006 and 2007, before falling to the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers. His Buckeyes career wrapped in 2008 with a 10-3 finish and a Fiesta Bowl defeat against the Texas Longhorns.

However, those days are gone.

Once his playing days ended, Freeman jumped straight into the coaching grind as a graduate assistant in 2010 at his alma mater. He wore multiple hats, kept leveling up, and eventually landed the big chair, taking over as Notre Dame’s head coach in 2021.

After Moore’s exit, Freeman’s success at Notre Dame suddenly looks tempting for Michigan. His 2024 squad finished 14-2, marking the program’s single-season win record and netting seven victories over ranked teams. But for Meyer, why is the Freeman-to-Michigan talk pure smoke?

The same reason why Alabama Crimson Tide alum AJ McCarron does not want Kalen DeBoer to take over the Wolverines’ reins. Reeling from back-to-back controversies, sign-stealing scandals, and Moore’s suspension, Michigan is a program with plenty of baggage for Freeman to inherit.

More so when an NFL offer is already waiting in the wings, with the New York Giants searching for a head coach after Brian Daboll’s exit, Freeman has reportedly caught the attention of New York, according to Dianna Russini.

Notre Dame is moving decisively to retain Freeman. Set to turn 40 next month, he signed an extension last year that ties him to the program through 2030, reportedly worth $9 million per season, totaling $54 million.

But one of Freeman’s biggest supporters gave the green light for his NFL swap.

Marcus Freeman gets a big thumbs-up from his Notre Dame player

The NFL allure for Freeman? Running back Jeremiyah Love. The Irish star bulldozed through defenses every weekend, turning heads without a College Football Playoff. PFF mock draft forecasts the Minnesota Vikings as his landing spot.

“Coach Free would be a great head coach, anywhere, on any level,” came an assurance from Freeman’s running back.

But the NFL track won’t be a straight sprint. If Freeman eyes the New York job, he’ll be racing against names like Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, and several others.

If Freeman is leaning toward staying in college and chasing the Michigan gig, Joel Klatt’s cautionary words are probably hard to ignore.

“This search is now going to coincide with an announced investigation or query into the practices and culture of the athletic department,” warned the analyst. “Not great. That’s going to be difficult for Warde Manuel as he’s trying to navigate this whole coaching search.”

Right now, Freeman is at a crossroads: stay put at Notre Dame, roll the dice in Ann Arbor, or take a shot at the NFL. Which path will he choose?