USC HC Lincoln Riley Accused of Illegal QB Move as Penalty Demanded

Lincoln Riley once again made the headlines for atrocious QB play in their week 11 game against Northwestern. The No. 22 ranked USC Trojans pulled off a controversial and “bush league” fake punt trick play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead of their usual punter, the Trojans put third-string quarterback Sam Huard (Nephew of Brock Huard) on the field wearing the same jersey number, No. 80. Huard, who typically wears No. 7, was listed with the number change on the official game day roster. The deception worked perfectly, fooling the Northwestern defense and even the TV announcers, and the successful fake pass helped set up a crucial USC touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move has sparked a debate in the college football world. The move was technically legal under NCAA rules. This allows multiple players on a team to share the same number as long as they are not on the field at the same time. A player’s number can also be changed for a specific game, provided it is listed on the official game day roster given to the officials. But in this case, it’s a thin line. However, some analysts like George Wrighster III and fans have called the tactic unsportsmanlike and “bush league.”

This isn’t the first time a program has used such a trick. Bowling Green executed a similar fake punt against Arkansas State during the 68 Ventures Bowl in 2024. They executed this play by putting their backup QB in the punter’s number to throw a 43 yards touchdown. The argument is that while it might not break the letter of the law, it takes advantage of the spirit of the rule and makes it nearly impossible for the defense to properly identify and match the personnel on the field.

USC coach Lincoln Riley is literally now facing criticism for green-lighting such a highly deceptive play. While the move paid off with a successful fake and points on the board, it has reignited conversations about the ethics and sportsmanship of extreme trick plays in college football. The college football fans are calling for Lincoln’s head.

ADVERTISEMENT

College football fans are demanding punishment for Lincoln Riley and his anti-sportsmanship play-call

When former NFL star turned college football analyst George Wrighster III called out Lincoln Riley on X for cheap play-calling, fans gathered and started throwing unnecessary strays at USC and Riley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One fan attacked Lincoln Riley’s integrity: “Soft a——— call plays like this. Dude hasn’t won a fucking thing in his career. Pathetic.” Although this is a crack in the system, it becomes a bigger question of integrity and legality. Lincoln Riley might have executed the play, but he lost the respect of this fan, particularly this one.

Another fan doubled down on Riley’s move: “I completely agree with this statement! Trick plays are designed to be deceptive but having 1 player appear to be another is weak & cheap. Hope NW (Northwestern) files it with the B1G.” There are levels to design plays, and Lincoln Riley isn’t afraid to touch the gray area to grab a much-needed dub for Cali. Whether the Northwestern files a complaint or not, the chances of USC getting punished are the same as Northwestern making the playoff.

One fan even defended Riley and came after Wrighster. “cry about it dweeb, not the first time it’s happened & not the last time it will.” True. This isn’t the first time nor the last time. Bowling Green pulled this exact move in a bowl game back in December. And while Lincoln Riley only got a first down, Bowling Green scored a 43-yard touchdown with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan came with the truth: “Absolutely blown away by how many people don’t think this is bush league. Isn’t it a rule they can’t do that?” What Lincoln pulled off might look borderline criminal, but blame the game, not the player.

One last fan questioned how far USC has fallen: “Pulling this out in a game against Northwestern? What has happened to USC?” He’s onto something. Usually, the trick plays like this are used in big-time games against big-time opponents. USC should’ve saved this for Illinois or Notre Dame – it could’ve changed the result and prevented a loss. But to pull this move at the beginning of the second quarter is indeed cheap.