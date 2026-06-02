Utah Football Player Joins Nick Saban to Testify at Senate Bill Hearing

The U.S. Senate is stepping in this week to try and fix everything that’s wrong and happening in college football. According to SJB (Sports Journal Business), on Wednesday morning (June 3), the Senate Commerce Committee is hosting a hearing to break a long-running political gridlock. Word is, Utah defensive end Lance Holtzclaw is headed to Capitol Hill alongside legendary Nick Saban and others.

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The focus of the meeting is a piece of legislation called the Protect College Sports Act. Over the last few years, needless to say, college athletics have completely turned upside down due to changes with NIL money and the wild freedom of the transfer portal. Senators want to figure out how to put some permanent, legal guardrails around the sport, and they need to hear from the people actually living through it.

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That is exactly why Holtzclaw was added to the schedule. Even though Holtzclaw is not one of college football’s biggest stars. But that is exactly why his voice matters.

Holtzclaw is a journeyman who has seen it all in his eyes. The 6’3 DL spent three seasons in Seattle, playing for the University of Washington Huskies. He suited up for 26 games and was part of their 2023 Washington team that won the Pac-12 Championship and fought all the way to the CFP National Championship game before he moved to Utah back in 2024.

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As a current Power Four player who lived through the transfer portal era and understands how fast the changing college sports landscape affects regular athletes, his presence and perspective are just as important as anybody else’s in that room.

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Because of that, congressmen want his everyday student-athlete perspective.

Holtzclaw won’t be the only football face in the room, either. He will be sharing the witness table with some of the biggest heavyweights in the sport, including former Alabama legendary coach Nick Saban, Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua, and Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. It is going to be a fascinating mix of powerful sports executives and a current player, all trying to shape the future of college sports.

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However, the hearing comes just one week after Senators Maria Cantwell and Ted Cruz introduced the Protect College Sports Act. The proposed bill is designed to create more structure and oversight in college athletics as schools continue adjusting to the NIL and revenue-sharing era.

If you want to watch the drama unfold live, the whole thing starts on Wednesday, June 3, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. It is being held in the Hart Senate Office Building, but you do not need to be in Washington, D.C. to catch it. The committee will be broadcasting the entire hearing live on their official website and their YouTube channel, so anyone can tune in and watch.

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Protect College Sports Act Bill and everything included in it.

Right now, every single state has its own separate laws for how players can make money, creating headaches for schools. This bill would throw all of those out and replace them with one clear, national rulebook for NIL.

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It also gives the NCAA a special legal shield so they can actually enforce their own rules without constantly getting sued by players or schools.

To keep the sport from spinning completely out of control, the bill introduces some strict new limits on players and coaches. For starters, athletes would only get one “free” transfer during their college career without having to sit out a year. Even wilder, there is a brand-new rule nicknamed the “Lane Kiffin Rule.” This rule would completely ban college coaches from packing up and ditching their current team for a new job while the football season is still actively being played.

The legislation also tackles their money problem, apparently. It would put limits on how much schools can directly pay their athletes, following recent court rulings. At the same time, it allows conferences to share and pool their massive media and TV revenue. The idea here is to make sure the huge profits from football and men’s basketball can be used to save smaller, non-revenue sports like track, wrestling, and women’s soccer from being completely cut.

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Finally, the bill draws a hard line in the sand to protect the traditional college football we all know. This bill stops giant conferences like the SEC from breaking away to make their own rich “super league.”

However, though the bill has gained attention, becoming law will not be easy. It would need 60 votes in the Senate and a majority vote in the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers also don’t have much time before their August break. After that, election season will take up more attention, so they’ll most probably get it done with it as soon as possible.