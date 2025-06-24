Utah & Kyle Whittingham Face Warning Over Devon Dampier Gamble

Kyle Whittingham is no stranger to being second-guessed, but his name still commands respect. Even after a rough 2024, he remains one of the sport’s most highly regarded coaches. Experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports ranked him No. 11 among Power Four coaches, with opinions ranging from No. 9 to No. 37. As Tom Fornelli quipped, “While I’m sure every voter on our panel would appreciate a bit more honesty from Whittingham when it comes to the injury status of his quarterback, we’ll forgive him for it.” However, his gamble at QB1 might not get the same forgiveness.

In Athlon Sports’ “Way-Too-Early” Big 12 rankings, the Utah Utes sit at No. 7—a spot insiders attribute to a major offensive shakeup. The addition of new OC Jason Beck brings optimism, but the bigger question is, can Devon Dampier really handle the reins? “If any of us have learned anything, when you bring in a mid-major quarterback who is a star at his previous school and you give him a big fat NIL deal, it usually works out, right?” Locked On Big 12, Drake Toll said to Cam Stuart.

Stuart just added, “Can I just give a warning about this to the Utah fans? Like Dequan Finn was better than Devon Dampier was before making this jump.” And if Utah fans need a reminder, they already saw Dequan Finn up close last year. “I’m just saying. I’m just warning you,” Cam Stuart added.

It’s not personal. It’s just the Big 12. That skepticism cuts deep because QB play, especially in a top-heavy Big 12, often determines whether you’re a title contender or a 7-win team stuck on the fringe. And TCU, one of those mid-tier programs projected below Utah, is catching more praise. “I think TCU is much better than nine,” Stuart said. “Josh Hoover had no running game last year, and he threw for almost 4,000 yards.” And Stuart, again speaking point-blank, added, “I think TCU is better than Kansas. I think they’re better than Utah.” It’s not an indictment on Utah’s talent—it’s more about what’s unproven.

What is proven, though, is Utah’s offensive line. And it’s not just good—it’s elite. Junior RT Spencer Fano is already drawing No. 3 overall NFL Draft buzz heading into the 2026 cycle, and he’s just one part of a line that returns all five starters. Pro Football Focus ranked Utah’s offensive line second in the country, trailing only Alabama. Lindy’s has them at 5th. Phil Steele pegged them 7 . Kyle Whittingham didn’t mince words in spring: “Offensive line is going to be—they better be—very good.”

The line’s stability becomes the lifeline in what might otherwise be a shaky offensive transition. With Beck now orchestrating things, Utes needs a plug-and-play situation around Devon Dampier, who brings athleticism and flashes but little high-level résumé. Still, the good news is Utah doesn’t need Dampier to be a world-beater—just a distributor, someone who can stay upright (thanks, O-line) and not turn the ball over. Easier said than done, especially when the offense hinges on QB decision-making against the most parity-driven conference in football.

Kyle Whittingham has long built Utah on toughness, trench warfare, and defense-first principles. But if 2025 is going to be a title chase and not just a bowl push, it’ll come down to one thing: how far Devon Dampier can take them. There are signs pointing to growth and high upside, and Utah has invested heavily in making this leap.

Devon Dampier’s No. 10 ranking is open for the “U’s” perception

So, where exactly does Devon Dampier stand among his new Big 12 quarterback peers? Somewhere between a wild card and a work in progress—depending on how generous you’re feeling. Sports Illustrated recently ranked all 16 projected starting QBs in the Big 12 heading into 2025, and Dampier slotted in at No. 10. That’s not great, but it’s not bottom-barrel either. It’s one of those “glass half-full” rankings—worst or best? Totally open to interpretation.

“Utah struggled mightily at quarterback a year ago but may have its fix in Dampier,” the ranking notes. And that’s the whole bet here, isn’t it? A transfer from New Mexico, Dampier arrives with an intriguing stat line: 2,768 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. But what really grabs your attention? His legs—1,169 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

If he becomes sharper in the passing game, the Utes are in business. That’s the line everyone’s circling. Unless Dampier balances out that dual-threat chaos with smarter throws, he could be more heartburn than highlight.