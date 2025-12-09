Vanderbilt AD Sends Powerful Message as Diego Pavia Era Doesn’t Mark End for Clark Lea & Co.

Essentials Inside The Story Vanderbilt Commodores AD stays positive

Getting five-star recruits in Vanderbilt remains challenging

Disappointing heartbreak after a glorious campaign

The Vanderbilt Commodores rode a 10-2 season. Clark Lea’s squad even had a marquee win over the Tennessee Volunteers. But the CFP door still slammed shut. With Diego Pavia on his way out, Vanderbilt fans are gearing up for a rocky ride. That’s precisely when the athletic director dropped a message meant to steady the ship.

“Mainly, we just wanted to make sure that people are paying attention to what we’re doing at Vanderbilt,” said Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee on the December 8 episode of the ESPN College Football podcast posted on X. “Most important message, we’ll be back.”

Last offseason, Pavia snagged a sixth year of eligibility after taking the NCAA to court, claiming its JUCO redshirt rule broke antitrust laws. Lea hinted Pavia might have one more year in him, but the quarterback shut it down on X, confirming this is his final college season.

“🧢… this my last year 🤝,” wrote Pavia on X in September 2025.

This season, the Albuquerque-bred Pavia went full video-game mode, accumulating 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air, plus 826 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. So, this parting must be more concerning for Lea and Co.

But what made Storey so confident about the post-Diego Pavia era?

Back in November, Rivals reported the Commodores won the commitment of Jared Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback of the 2026 class. Before finding his way to Lea’s program, Curtis remained committed to Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs.

“Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing. Over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that,” said Curtis.

This landmark commitment is the very reason the athletic director has confidence in the program’s future.

A five-star has never landed in Vanderbilt’s lap. The program’s previous recruiting crown belonged to 4-star linebacker Omarii Sanders, a 2027 recruit, who committed in November.

Lea’s program is a perfect landing spot for a quarterback like Curtis, with no redshirt year, a clear starting role, and a chance to step right in. While Diego Pavia reportedly pushed for New Mexico State transfer Blaze Berlowitz to take the reins first, it looks like Curtis is poised to win the job immediately.

“That’s not completely abnormal for kids to change their minds, Kirby Smart tried to make things look normal about Curtis’ decommitment.

It’s not a signee, so you know that. You have plans in place. It’s not like it’s surprising. I don’t think it changes how you recruit.”

This recruiting win might just lift Lea and Co.’s mood after the College Football Playoff snub.

Clark Lea and Vanderbilt’s magical season meet heartbreak

It’s a gut-punch to what had been a magical Nashville season. Led by Heisman hopeful Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt lived up to the preseason hype until Lea and his squad ran headfirst into heartbreak.

The Commodores closed with a triumph over in-state rival Tennessee, which also dropped out after the loss. However, Vanderbilt struggled in the marquee matchups, being blown out by the Alabama Crimson Tide and held in check by the Texas Longhorns until a too-late fourth-quarter rally.

Lea’s squad went 0-2 against the two playoff-bound teams on their schedule, and combined with missing the SEC title game, it kept them from climbing past those rivals in the rankings.

“I think there’s a level of entitlement that exists in that, that cuts against the DNA of our program. The world expects us to be disappointed right now, but what we are is excited,” Lea did not mince his words.

Even as teams like Notre Dame Fighting Irish declined bowl invites, Lea’s Commodores confirmed they were all in for their ReliaQuest Bowl clash against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The show must go on, and that’s the mindset Storey wants for Vanderbilt. The Commodores welcomed a fresh, energetic wave as 21 members of the 2026 recruiting class inked their letters of intent on Wednesday, December 3, kicking off an exciting new chapter for the program.

All eyes are on Clark Lea’s Vanderbilt. Will the Commodores feel Diego Pavia’s absence every snap, or can Jared Curtis step in and keep the engine running?