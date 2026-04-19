Virginia Tech Gives Latest Update After Skydiver’s Parachute Gets Stuck on Scoreboard During Hokies Spring Game

Fans at Lane Stadium got an unexpected pre-game show on Saturday. Right before Virginia Tech’s spring game, a skydiver carrying an American flag was blown off course by heavy winds. Instead of hitting the field, he crashed as he was dangling near the top.

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Just as the Hokies’ spring game was about to kick off at 3:00 p.m., word was that three jumpers were coming in. Because of the wind, one diver landed on a practice field, but the other poor guy got shoved right into the North End Zone scoreboard. His parachute cords got tangled up in the giant “VIRGINIA TECH” sign. He was stuck between the letters “C” and “H” for a good hour or so. The university had something to say after the rescue.

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“We are grateful to report that the skydiver was safely secured and is currently stable. Our primary focus remains on their well-being,” a Hokies official said in a statement. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the first responders, event staff, and medical personnel for their swift, coordinated, and professional response.”

The university has every right to be mad about this. But then again, it’s a weather thing more than a skill issue. Because he was stuck between life and death, the game was immediately put on ice while the Blacksburg Fire Department scrambled to get him down.

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The skydiver himself was dangling up there for about 45 minutes while the fire crews worked their magic with the ladder truck. Because they had to make sure he was 100% safe before starting the game, the original 3:00 p.m. kickoff didn’t actually happen until 4:10 pm.

The head honcho, James Franklin, also ensured his safety and was thankful that his blood was not on his hands. “First of all, happy that the skydiver is okay. You guys obviously were able to see that a little bit more than we did. But most importantly, he’s okay. I want to thank all the first responders for how they handled it.”

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The coolest part? A little while later, he was actually seen walking around near the tunnel under his own power. He had a sling on his arm, but considering he’d just been hanging off a scoreboard and walking away from that with little to no injury has to be the biggest win of his life yet.

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In the meantime, the staff even kept fans updated on the big screen with a funny message about waiting. They actually put a message up on the video board saying, “We are waiting for EMTs to get out of the board,” which got a good laugh out of the fans who were stuck in their seats. However, once the “all clear” was finally given around 4:15, the Hokies finally got down to business with their Maroon vs. White scrimmage.

Hokies’ Spring game

Virginia Tech wrapped up its 2026 spring game with a 30–21 win for the White squad. The head coach, James Franklin, was moved by the number of fans who came to support him on his first day in the office.

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The quarterback competition was the headline act. Ethan Grunkemeyer, the Penn State transfer, looked like a pro for the Maroon squad already. The 6′ gunslinger threw 13-of-17 passes for 136 yards and a nice touchdown.

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Over on the White team, Bryce Baker and Kelden Ryan combined for 198 passing yards and two scores. The young gun Troy Huhn had a polarising day at the office. He threw for 112 yards but was sacked 6 times.

On the defensive side of things, the Hokies have not looked this good in a long time. The former HC, Brent Pry, is back to his old ways, calling plays. At this point, even with Miami in the conference title contention as favourites, it should not come as a surprise if the Hokies go on to win an ACC championship in Franklin’s year one.