Voice Note to George Kittle Backfires for Nebraska Booster Over Matt Rhule’s Loss

George Kittle just came out on top in his annual rivalry challenge against Will Compton with Iowa Hawkeyes’ 40-16 dub over Nebraska. The duo have this friendly rivalry bet every time their alma maters play each other in college football. Kittle made a prediction on Monday Night Football that Iowa would win, and he totally nailed it. Will Compton is all humble in his defeat, especially after sending a cocky voice note.

Before Monday night’s 49ers game against Carolina, Will Compton fired off a voice note to the people’s tight end, George Kittle, talking big about how Nebraska would “manhandle” Iowa. Fast-forward to the weekend, and the former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive star is now eating that same voice note.

He hopped online after the lopsided loss and admitted the obvious, which is, Iowa is simply superior to Nebraska:

“I don’t know boys, we got our a** beat today. I was big bro. There ain’t no challenge of the border. They own us like they beat us.” Truth to be told, Compton was betting on the losing horse from the jump. The Hawkeyes have been exploiting the Cornhuskers for a decade now. They have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Will Compton gave the credit where it’s due, to Kittle: “George Kittle was absolutely right on after his Monday Night Football game, and that’s painful.” Kittle predicted the Hawkeyes would down the Cornhuskers with their ground and pound. Safe to say, that is exactly what happened.

It was a rough day for Matt Rhule. Nebraska stood zero chance against Kirk Ferentz’s defense without Dylan Raiola in it. The Hawkeyes defense literally shut Nebraska’s offense in the second half.

So, as part of their friendly wager, Will Compton now has to take an “L,” as Kittle put it. The exact terms of their bet are usually just for fun, maybe wearing the opposing team’s jersey or just facing the public embarrassment and bragging rights for the winner.

Kittle gets to enjoy the bragging rights this year because his Monday night prediction was spot on and Compton now has to eat his own words.

Where did it go wrong for Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers?

The first half was actually pretty competitive. The game was tied 10-10 at one point, and Nebraska’s running back, Emmett Johnson, was having an amazing game, racking up over 170 rushing yards just in the first two quarters. It looked like it might be one of those classic, close rivalry games that come down to the wire, maybe even overtime like the last two years.

But man, the second half was a completely different story. Iowa’s defense did make some great adjustments and basically shut down Johnson and the whole Nebraska offense, holding them to just 69 total yards after halftime. The game turned on some critical Nebraska mistakes, like a fumbled punt return that resulted in a safety for Iowa, which, to be fair, changed the trajectory of this game.

From there, Iowa just poured it on, scoring 23 unanswered points in the second half. Their quarterback, Mark Gronowski, had a hand in three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), and they just cruised to the win. It was a pretty lopsided loss for the Huskers in the end, giving their fans a lot to think about as they head into their bowl game.