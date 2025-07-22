Walls Are Closing In on Bryce Underwood as Sherrone Moore Has Ticked All Boxes for Playoffs

Even though the Michigan Wolverines couldn’t reach the playoffs, the team did not fade into the shadows. Far from it. After a rocky 5-5 start that tested the nerves of even the most loyal fans, Sherrone Moore and his crew closed the 2024 season with a defiant roar. A 19-13 slugfest win over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl wrapped up a three-game heater that included a seismic win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. No, they weren’t in the playoffs. But the way they ended 2024 is why people around the Big Ten are whispering again. Joel Klatt isn’t whispering, though. He’s buying.

On his show this week, Fox Sports’ Klatt made it clear: Michigan is a buy. While others may be snoozing on the Wolverines, he’s wide awake. “They were unbelievable on defense,” he said. “They get wins against Ohio State and against Alabama, despite scoring only 32 total points in those games.” That’s the backbone of the bet. It’s a Wink Martindale defense, not a fluke finish. Klatt even went as far as saying Michigan and Clemson could have the two best defenses in the country.

And if that unit takes another step forward? Watch out. Across their last 4 games, the Wolverines ranked No. 1 nationally in both scoring defense and total defense. Statistically, they allowed 19.9 points per game over the year. Good enough to be top 20. But over the win streak at the end, that dropped to an absurd 9.7 points and just 213 yards per game. As Klatt said, “Something happened with Wink Martindale.” And if anything clicks on offense, they have a real shot at the playoffs.

That’s where the Bryce Underwood needs to step up. While Mikey Keene is still recovering from injury and didn’t get a full spring slate of reps, Underwood, the top freshman quarterback in the nation, is ahead of schedule. “If they get any offensive contribution, from Bryce Underwood or whoever plays quarterback, this team should be drastically better,” said Klatt. “This was an eight-win team with an offense that couldn’t throw the ball at all. In fact, the only teams in the country that they were better than throwing the ball were academies,” he added.

via Imago Syndication: Detroit Free Press Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood 19 walks up the tunnel after the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The Wolverines ranked 113th nationally in scoring offense. Scoring on and average of just 22 points per game. Klatt didn’t mince words: “That’s a problem, OK?” But they’re building for solutions. They brought in Justice Haynes from Alabama to pair with Jordan Marshall in the backfield. Two guys that can carry the load if Michigan decides to rely on the run. The big unknown? That offensive line. “I’ve got a bit of a question about the offensive line,” Klatt said. “Is it as good as those offensive lines late in Harbaugh’s era that they could just lean on and just play bully ball? Not sure.” But if Underwood continues to progress, and if the line gels by October, that may be enough.

Then there’s the schedule. In a retooled Big Ten, Michigan doesn’t draw Penn State, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, or Iowa. Instead, they’ll be tested early with a huge Week 2 trip to Norman to face Oklahoma. The formula is clear. They’ve got an easier-than-it-look conference slate, depth at running back, a potential breakout QB, and a DC who has figured out how to cage Big Ten offenses. If Underwood pops and the line holds, this team will be a threat to crash the new 12-team playoff party.

Three trap doors that could upset the Michigan machine

Sure, Sherrone Moore got the horsepower. On paper, this 2025 squad has the kind of defensive bite and offensive intrigue to make a real run at the playoffs. The firepower is real. But just because the schedule looks lighter than last season, doesn’t mean it’s a downhill cruise to the postseason. In fact, if they get too comfortable, there are at least three possible spoilers waiting to mess up their playoff parade.

Chris Peterson of GBM Wolverine sees the first trap on October 4, when Wisconsin rolls into Ann Arbor. The Badgers haven’t visited The Big House since 2020, when they bulldozed Michigan 49-11. The memory’s still sore. But what’s more unsettling is the chess match that could unfold, with Bryce Underwood making his first start against Luke Fickell’s veteran defense. As Peterson put it, the main worry is “Underwood as a rookie against a veteran defensive coach like Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell.”

Next comes Michigan State on October 25. It’s in East Lansing, and as always, there’s no love lost. Peterson called it “Michigan State’s Super Bowl.” Last year, they nearly pulled it off in Ann Arbor, and you can bet Jonathan Smith and his crew has this one circled twice. Then there’s the sneaky showdown before The Game: Maryland, November 22. A road trip with a new QB, Malik Washington, and nothing to lose.

If Michigan can survive those three trap games and keep their offensive growing pains in check, Sherrone Moore’s squad won’t just be a playoff hopeful. They will become a full blown problem for the rest of the league. The defense is elite, the running game is built to last, and Bryce Underwood has the talent to change everything.