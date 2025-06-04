Warning Bell Rings for Deion Sanders as He Faces Alarming Callout to Fix the One Thing Colorado Lacks

Deion Sanders‘ third year at Colorado won’t be easy; even the most hopeful fans should prepare for a bumpy ride. According to ESPN’s predictive metrics—SP+ and FPI—the Buffs are staring at a five-win campaign, which almost certainly means another postseason spent watching from home. To make matters worse, CU holds the hardest conference schedule in the Big 12 and the third most difficult overall. There’s talent, no doubt. But talent alone won’t carry this program if the foundational cracks continue to show. And one specific crack just turned into a full-blown alarm.

That alarm is sounding at the linebackers. Kevin Borba, on the Locked On Buffs podcast, didn’t mince words while diagnosing the one position group that looks dangerously undercooked. “This linebacker group for Colorado is, I think it’s weak. I think it’s the weakest position group on the team,” Borba said, pointing to a severe lack of depth and star power.

Last season, CU found late magic in LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green—two transfers who played above expectations. Bentley became the heartbeat of the middle. Hill-Green, a former Charlotte product, was reborn in Boulder before transferring to Alabama this offseason. His departure left a vacuum that still hasn’t been adequately filled.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Borba continued his deep dive by highlighting the addition of Shaun Myers, a grad transfer LB from North Alabama. “Now, am I saying that I don’t love this addition? No, I’m not,” he said. “But the linebacker group for Colorado to me is still very weak.” Myers, who had offers from Kent State and New Mexico, brings experience from the FCS level—but Colorado needs more than just experience. They need players who can shed blocks in traffic, command pre-snap adjustments, and plug inside gaps against the run. Those don’t grow on trees, and the portal doesn’t always yield power-conference-ready gems. Not every addition is a fix.

The Buffaloes also made headlines with the addition of Cooper Lovelace, a former USC and Kansas OL with versatility and some SEC pedigree. Borba praised the approach. “For the most part, they’re all from SEC or Big Ten programs, and they all have starting and or extended playing time experience,” he said.

“Colorado has brought in linemen year in and year out and not been able to conjure up a starting line that is good enough to a) protect the quarterback and b) establish a run game.” His tone was one of cautious optimism, noting the group now features nine new faces. “If you don’t have a solution here, I just think you need to figure out a way to change the strategy of building your offensive line.”

That’s the paradox Colorado finds itself in. They’ve recruited headline names. They’ve loaded up in the portal. They’ve got one of the biggest personalities in football stalking the sidelines in Deion Sanders. But the ESPN FPI tells a harsher story.

Colorado is ranked 11th in the Big 12, No. 49 nationally, with a projected record of 6.5–5.5 and a team efficiency rating of 4.2. Translation: average, at best. That’s not the revolution Deion promised when he landed in Boulder. And without a dramatic step forward in the trenches—and especially at linebacker—five wins could be the ceiling.

The old adage still rings true: defense wins championships. But right now, Colorado isn’t built for that. They’re missing too many pieces, and there’s too little continuity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can Myers be the enforcer Deion Sanders hopes to stop the bleeding at LB?

Deion Sanders’ LB room has been leaking talent all offseason—and now, he’s hoping Shaun Myers can help plug the gap. Colorado is taking a chance on the North Alabama player after bringing him in for a visit earlier this month. And while he might not be a household name just yet, don’t let the FCS label fool you.

According to 247Sports, Myers is rated as a 3-star transfer and ranks No. 103 among linebackers in the spring portal. The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder may be a bit undersized for a traditional off-ball linebacker, but what he lacks in bulk, he makes up for in versatility—particularly in pass coverage, where his athleticism shines. In 2023, he totaled 58 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two picks—showing instincts and production in a big way.

And if you’re questioning whether he can hang at the Power 4 level, Myers already has receipts. He logged six tackles (including one for loss) in a gritty performance against No. 4 Florida State last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

More than just a tackler, Myers brings maturity and leadership—something Coach Prime badly needs on a defense about to battle the Big 12’s high-flying offenses.