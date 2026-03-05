Warning Bells for Kalen Deboer as Alabama Loses NIL Race After Arkansas Inks Major Deal

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Starting August 1, Division I teams can add up to two extra commercial logos on uniforms and apparel and one on equipment during the preseason and regular season, with another logo allowed for conference championship games. Some schools, like Arkansas, wasted no time cashing in, inking a major deal with Tyson Foods. But the warning bells are ringing for Kalen DeBoer, who is already struggling with NIL.

“Lance [Taylor] said, ‘Well, isn’t it a little bit of an unfair advantage?’ And I was like, ‘What? Are we really talking about Arkansas having an unfair advantage?’” said On3’s Andy Staples after appearing on The Next Round podcast. “Like, after all these, are we really begrudging Arkansas for having a nice corporate relationship? If you’re in Alabama, this scares the h- – – out of you. Arkansas has a multi-billion-dollar company funneling money to the athletes. But if you’re Alabama, who’s that going to be? Because you don’t necessarily have an in-state company that has a natural relationship.”

The Arkansas Razorbacks have locked in a massive five-year partnership with Tyson Foods, with the company’s logo set to appear on the jerseys of all 19 Razorback teams starting in the 2026–27 academic year. However, it’s more than branding that puts DeBoer and his program on the edge.

Around 90% of the money generated is projected to land directly in Razorback athletes’ pockets through name, image, and likeness partnerships with Tyson Foods. This made DeBoer worry a little, even though on paper, Alabama holds a 24-21 lead in their rivalry against the Razorbacks.

During their last face-off against Arkansas on October 14, 2023, DeBoer’s program sealed a 24-21 victory at home. According to the records, in the last ten matchups, Alabama holds a 10-0 record. But Arkansas already took a leap in the NIL race, while DeBoer is still looking for a sponsor for a jersey patch.

Not just Arkansas, but Alabama’s big SEC rival, the Georgia Bulldogs, has got the backs of big brands like Coca-Cola. The Georgia Athletic Association and Delta Air Lines took their partnership to the field last year.

It featured a Delta branding right on the turf at Dooley Field inside Sanford Stadium for the Bulldogs’ last three home games. But DeBoer’s program’s luck is not that bright when it comes to having the same kind of obvious in-state corporate partner.

Alabama doesn’t have a giant global brand deeply tied to the university in the same way. That could make it harder to create massive NIL pipelines through a single corporate partner. Already, when it comes to the NIL, DeBoer’s Crimson Tide is losing the race.

Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide is losing the NIL race

The situation has been concerning over the years. In December 2024, Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne asked fans to donate to the NIL. After that, in March 2025, former quarterback AJ McCarron revealed that while other programs flexed an NIL reserve of $40-50 million in NIL, DeBoer’s Alabama was left with half of the standard amount, that is, $20 million.

Turns out that things did not get any better. On The Next Round podcast, analysts Mick Gillipsie and Jake Coker warned DeBoer that Alabama is now in the backseat in the competitive NIL race.

“I’ll be honest with you because I’m very concerned about the lack of NIL spending that Alabama is throwing out there when you start to compare them to the teams that are the teams to beat right now,” said Gillispie. “Texas, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, LSU. It’s going to be hard to beat.”

Even though the football side of Alabama athletics is profitable, the surplus often gets rerouted to support struggling programs across the department. That financial balancing act leaves limited space for NIL spending.

“But the total profit in this was only $33 million,” shared Coker. “Because they’re wasting so much money on these other sports that are losing,” Gillispie stated his opinion.

With so many things on Kalen DeBoer’s plate, Alabama is feeling the heat to look for ways to strengthen its NIL game. Now that the NCAA has granted them a way, it’s time for Alabama to get the most of it.