Warning Bells For Lane Kiffin as Garrett Nussmeier’s QB Brother Announces Future Plan

Lane Kiffin has a reason to pay attention after Colton Nussmeier made one thing clear. Apparently, Garrett Nussmeier’s brother is not rushing toward Baton Rouge just because of family ties. With his brother moving on and LSU’s quarterback room already getting crowded, Colton’s wide-open recruitment feels less like a routine update and more like an early warning sign for Kiffin right now.

Losing a legacy arm with deep local ties is a glaring red flag for Kiffin’s new era in Baton Rouge. When inherited family pipelines are severed easily, it spells trouble for a coaching staff desperately trying to lock down state borders and maintain offensive continuity during a turbulent transition.

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“Colton Nussmeier, Marcus High School. Family’s been one of the biggest things in my life. You know, as a little kid, I’d go out and throw with my brother; my dad coached him. You know, they all are my mentors. They’ve been a great thing in my life,” Colton said, giving credit to his dad, Doug Nussmeier, while also hinting at carving out his own journey.

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Colton doubled down: “I think my accuracy, you know, our talent, I think I’m pretty athletic, you know, my ability to extend plays and just make stuff happen. I’m completely open right now. You know, you know, when I hurt my knee, I kind of pushed the recruitment aside, just to rehab and all that, but it’s starting to come back again.”

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Not going to lie, that confidence showed up in a big way. After returning from a nearly six-month nasty knee injury (a Grade 2 MCL sprain), Colton Nussmeier recently turned heads and put the recruiting world on notice at the Elite 11 Dallas regional on March 15 with his accuracy. Representing Flower Mound Marcus (TX), the class of 2027 star dominated the Panini Accuracy Challenge by hitting a nearly flawless 26 out of 27 targets, beating 50 of the nation’s top signal-callers. That definitely pushed Colton Nussmeier to take more risks and be more than just Garrett’s little brother.

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Garrett sees it too.

“You know my dad’s hero for Philadelphia Eagles QB coach right now,” Nussmeier said of his pops before giving bigger-than-himself praise to his younger brother. “He’s a coach. He’s coached our entire lives, and I moved around a lot just getting to have that relationship, you know, all three of us, you know, me, him, and my brother.

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“You know, we always bond, and especially through that, getting to go out in the backyard and throw and different throwing sessions. And you know, we’re always talking about different things we’re all working on. So, you know, I’m super proud of my younger brother. I’m very excited for him, and he’s extremely talented, more talented than I was at that age, you know. So I’m very excited for him.”

That’s obviously some brotherly love involved, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less of a potential talent. Colton opened up about his plans and just announced that his recruitment is 100% open.

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“You know, I went to Kentucky last week. You know, I like their staff, like Coach Will Stein and Coach Joe Sloan, you know, relationship with him because of Garrett. ”

The young gunslinger’s roadmap actively bypasses Lane Kiffin’s notorious portal-and-prep stacking strategy. Instead of getting buried beneath multiple blue-chip arms in Death Valley, Colton Nussmeier’s upcoming SEC tour proves he’s hunting for a clear, immediate runway to the starting job rather than waiting out a crowded depth chart.

The biggest reason for this Kentucky shift from LSU is Wildcat’s offensive coordinator, Joe Sloan. Sloan was actually Garrett’s coach back at LSU, so he’s known the Nussmeier family for years. With the firing of Brian Kelly, and without Sloan or his big brother there, he’d be walking into an unfamiliar place, unlike Lexington.

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Even after Sloan took the job at Kentucky, Colton has gone on the record saying that his relationship with Sloan is one of the strongest he has with any coach in the country. Lane Kiffin might have to sit this one out. And truth be told, looking at it, the path to playing time might be clearer there.

Why anything but Lane Kiffin’s LSU might work for Colton Nussmeier?

Over at LSU, they’ve already landed a commitment from another big-time 2027 quarterback, Peyton Houston. Lane Kiffin has a habit of stacking two QB1 caliber in his QB room. Look no further than this year’s room: Sam Leavitt and Husan Longstreet.

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However, most high-end recruits don’t want to sit on the bench behind someone in their own grade. Plus, Colton has not listed LSU among his future spring visits. So LSU’s ‘crowded room’ and lack of familiarity might be pushing Colton to look elsewhere for a better opportunity to start early. Colton recently visited Kentucky in March 2026, and by all accounts, he loved it.

Colton’s set on a heavy tour of the SEC to see what else is out there. The No. 6 QB from the 2027 class plans to visit in the spring at places like Georgia and Arkansas. And word is, since he’s just coming back from an injury and recruiting is still months away, Colton Nussmeier is taking it slow and will hopefully commit somewhere in the summer.