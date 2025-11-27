Warning Mounts For Lane Kiffin as LSU Expected to Give Out $150M to Solve Brian Kelly Problem

Essentials Inside The Story Brian Kelly's ongoing buyout battle takes another twist

Within a day or two, we’ll have a clear idea about Lane Kiffin’s destination, whether it’s Mississippi, Baton Rouge, or even Gainesville. However, many analysts and insiders believe Lane Kiffin would walk into a potential $150 million trap house if he heads to Louisiana, especially after the way LSU handled Brian Kelly’s firing.

On November 26, college football senior insider Pete Thamel jumped onto X and revealed that LSU finally ended Brian Kelly’s “without cause” firing saga in the worst way possible:

“Sources: Brian Kelly has been informed in writing that he’s been terminated by LSU without cause. This means LSU is set to owe him the nearly $54 million remaining on his contract.”

LSU’s actions are shocking. They dismissed a head coach over a letter after attempting to avoid the buyout legally. Well, it doesn’t seem like a justifiable act.

The Baton Rouge program has been moving shakily with Kelly’s firing. For the folks in the back, LSU fired him back in October because the team was unhappy after failing to cash in on the playoff once in four years. Which, to be honest, is fair, considering the natty promise he made at the start.

However, LSU tried to play hardball to avoid paying his massive, nearly $54 million buyout. They hinted at firing him “for cause” (which means for a significant rule breach and zero payout) or claimed they hadn’t technically fired him yet. It led Kelly to sue them for messing up his chances of finding a new job.

But now it seems the drama-filled with red flags is over; Lane Kiffin might be the one paying the ultimate price. Forget the red flags and buyout games for a second. LSU has a massive $150 million problem on the horizon.

According to Christopher Hobbzilla (Gators insider), if LSU really owes Brian Kelly almost $54 million, bringing in Lane Kiffin would be a huge financial stretch. You can’t just toss out $150 million around Kelly’s buyout, a new $95 million contract, plus $25 million roster money, and the Ole Miss buyout.

Even billionaire boosters can’t hold that kind of weight forever.

This may explain why LSU initially tried to lowball Brian Kelly; they were attempting to free up enough cash to bring in Lane Kiffin with ease. Now that the plan has blown up in their faces, the Florida Gators suddenly look like a better option for Kiffin than LSU.

Therefore, college football fans are criticizing LSU for its alleged dirty tricks.

College football fans call out LSU and warn Lane Kiffin

When Pete Thamel posted the news on X about LSU finally agreeing to pay the buyout after failing to slither out of it, fans across the country showed up with pitchforks.

One fan started by clowning LSU’s hypocrisy: “See, we don’t screw over our fired coaches.” Regardless of how the season went, even LSU fans felt embarrassed that the administration tried to lure Brian Kelly away.

Another fan thinks LSU is only paying the buyout to flex for Lane Kiffin: “I could be wrong, but I believe LSU is doing this to convince Lane Kiffin that LSU does have the money, ability, and resources to fund him and the program.” Makes sense because he could be right or wrong, but it’s interesting to see how LSU tries to play money games when the boosters’ pockets are running thin.

A third fan dropped a direct warning: “Kiffin said: ‘This is how you treat your coaches?’” Even a notorious figure like Brian Kelly deserves to have his contract honored. LSU isn’t setting a good example with moves like this. Jimbo Fisher’s $76.8 million buyout could have derailed, but Texas A&M paid the full amount. LSU could take some lessons and get it done and dusted.

And the last fan got sarcastic with a message to Kiffin’s camp: “This is definitely a message to the Kiffin camp from LSU saying, ‘See? We honor contracts and pay people what they’re owed!’”

With the Egg Bowl creeping in, Lane Kiffin has some decisions to make about his future. Will he walk into the trap, head into the swamp, or stay home in Oxford? That’s the question every college football fan is wrestling with right now.