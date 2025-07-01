Warren Sapp Responds to Daughter’s Demand With 5-Word Message, Hinting Long Awaited Reunion

What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear Warren Sapp’s name? The no-nonsense coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The coach who did not inch back before taking a firm stand to protect Shedeur Sanders when Pat McAfee started to take Will Howard’s side. “Pat McAfee, stop the lies,” shouted Sapp. However, there is a fun side of Sapp, too.

The CU grad assistant had parted ways with Jamiko Vaughn back in 2010. She has a beautiful daughter, Mercedes, born in 1998, and son Warren Sapp II, born in 2000. At 52 years old, Sapp is now giving love a second chance. He was spotted celebrating his 43-year-old girlfriend, Deniese’s birthday. The special message read, “Happy Birthday Baby @germanflhottie been eating at the worst spots with bad company. @dynastyhw2 and Jose here too! Cheers to Birthdays and Great times! #SappNotFishing.” Now, what can we make from this message? Sapp is very particular about what he puts in his tummy and is sincere about satiating his taste buds. His restaurant hopping spree now makes daughter Mercedes get caught with FOMO and a reason to catch up with her dad.

June 30 was all about Mexican food. Sapp shared snaps from his latest culinary adventure at Taco Chinoz bar. The spread was quite attractive and varied. From burrito bowl, birria tacos, and quesadilla, everything made it from the menu to Sapp’s plate. And how was the experience? The caption said it all. The CU gard assistant coach wrote, “@tacochinozandbar I’ve eaten tacos from the Big Apple to the Pineapple and This spot is Tops in America. Momma Maria in Puerto Morelos @tacochinozandbar has better equipment!! #SappFeeding we ordered everything but thank you Please come Again!! #MustVisit #Tcb.” The pictures left Mercedes drooling. So, she couldn’t stop herself from leaving a request.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warren Carlos Sapp (@warrensapp)

In the comment section, Sapp’s daughter wrote, “Always eating good #NeedAnInvite😢.” And how could the father just ignore his princess’s request? Sapp replied, “@cedesapp it ain’t far from Nana’s.” Now, that’s a clear hint that the physical distance between the two is going to end soon. Like her father, Mercedes also shares a deep love for good food. Since her parents are now separated, a few days ago, the 27-year-old was spotted spending time with her mother. And what better way to have a good mother-daughter date than to have a chat over good food? The duo went on a breakfast date. Mercedes posted a picture of Vaughn with the menu and cutlery set in front of her. The caption read, “Mommy 💜💜.”

The spread consisted of some mini pancakes with a serving of maple syrup and fresh strawberries. It’s evident that Mercedes has picked up her love for good food from her dad, Sapp. But she is yet to pick up his other hobby.

Warren Sapp’s 3,246-mile escape

This Mother’s Day has been special for the father and daughter in different ways. Mercedes has been busy with her career, dominating behind the scenes at USF (fresh off assisting the Bulls in winning the AAC championship). However, she still took out some time to make Vaughn feel special. She kept it intimate and special, celebrating the day with her mother, basking in the stadium lights with her brother. Just at the same time, Sapp thought of taking a 3,246-mile trip. The reason?

He was looking for a reason to fulfill what his heart craves the most. And what’s that? His adventures with a fishing rod. Sapp traveled all the way to Costa Rica. That’s what the CU grad coach’s summer holiday plan was. The caption read, “Fatboy on the trigger LIVE!!” Unlike his head coach, Deion Sanders, whose bucket often weighed low when on a fishing spree with Travis Hunter, Sapp is not someone who is ready to get done with one or two catches. At Club Pelagic, he caught ten sailfish and a school of tuna in a day. But not to forget, amidst his fishing expeditions and restaurant hopping, the CU grad assistant is not taking his professional duties lightly.

Warren Sapp was one of the reasons why the Colorado Buffaloes were able to land 3-star DL Manoah Faupusa. The final chase was between Deion Sanders’ program, North Carolina, and Arizona. The No.35 DL shared what made him choose Colorado. “Coach [Domata] Peko and Coach Sapp are historically two of the greatest defensive linemen of all time, so just getting the opportunity to play for them is a blessing. They’ve been to the places I want to be, so why wouldn’t I trust them?” Whether he’s enjoying a feast or casting a line, Sapp uses his hobbies to recharge and bring fresh energy to his daily duties.