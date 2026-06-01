Warren Sapp Reveals One NFL Legend Forced Him to Stay Sober During TV Career

Essentials Inside The Story Warren Sapp shares an old anecdote about Marshall Faulk.

Faulk inspired Sapp to do better.

Years down the line, their friendship only grew.

One man’s football IQ forced former defensive tackle Warren Sapp to stay sober. Not rehab, not a wake-up call, but just Marshall Faulk showing up at 4 a.m. every day, sharp as a tack, while Sapp realized he couldn’t fake brilliance hungover. Sapp grew up because Faulk wouldn’t let him look dumb on camera. Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, both were seen as the absolute pinnacle of the gridiron. Sapp was the trash-talking defensive tackle for the Super-Bowl-winning Buccaneers defense, while Faulk was basically Todd Gurley before Todd Gurley learnt to run, powered the St. Louis Rams’ unstoppable offense, famously known as the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’.

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Every time they played against each other, it was a battle of Sapp’s strength against Faulk’s smarts. Once, during a big Monday night game, Sapp hit Faulk really hard. Faulk got mad and told Sapp he didn’t need to slam him like that, which Sapp later laughed about. After they retired from playing, both men got jobs talking about football on the NFL Network. Working together in the TV studio changed their rivalry into a close friendship built on respect. Now, two weeks ago, Sapp spoke on a podcast called Drink Champs by Revolt and revealed something big. He said that working with Faulk actually forced him to stay sober.

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“There’s no way in hell I woke up at 5 O’clock before. [I woke up at] 4:00, brushed my teeth at 4:20 every morning. I would tweet, ‘Time to make the donuts’ at 4:20,’” Warren confessed. “Every morning at 4:20, I was trying to make the donuts because it was the only time 4:20 hit on my clock that I wouldn’t hit a bl—. I had to be sober to go in there and talk that s— with him because he’s that son of a b—-.”

Morning TV isn’t what most people think it is, like recording a documentary. It’s live, fast, and pretty unforgiving. Analysts need to break down plays instantly, spar with co-hosts, and sound brilliant in front of millions. Faulk’s mind worked that fast. Sapp knew if he showed up foggy, he’d get exposed.

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Sapp doubled down: “Boy, you talking about a football mind. I had to be on my game, dog. I used to lay my a– down.”

To make sure he could keep up with Faulk, Sapp started a strange weekend routine to train his brain. On Saturday nights, he would stay up late to watch the comedy show Saturday Night Live.

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He did this because the show is live and moves very fast. Sapp used it as a test to see how quickly his brain could react to jokes and talk back. Sapp, in his mind, believed that if he could keep up with the fast comedy on TV, he would be sharp enough to argue about football with Faulk early the next morning.

Interestingly, Faulk never actually told Sapp to stop drinking or smoking. But just being around someone so smart made Sapp want to stay sober and ready.

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This isn’t the first time NFL legends have given Faulk his respect for being one of the most intelligent players of all time.

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Former Giants star Michael Strahan once said Faulk was basically running the Rams’ offense from the backfield, making pass-protection adjustments and other kinds of things on offense. Hall of Fame tackle Orlando Pace called him one of the smartest players on the team.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned from guys, for me, I think Marshall Faulk, for example, is probably one of the most intelligent players I’ve ever played with,” Orlando Pace said years ago. “For a running back to know all five positions upfront and know exactly what we’re doing on every play, and studied how I block and every other lineman that was in front of him. Obviously, you know, I studied the game, the way Marshall approached the game.”

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No wonder Sapp, ever the troublesome character, had to bring his A-game every time he sat across from Faulk. The real baller knowers and NFL circles keep Faulk’s IQ in the same breath as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and other film junkies. However, as all good things eventually come to an end, their successful run on television ended on a messy note for different reasons.

Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk’s post-TV stint

Warren Sapp was fired from the network in 2015 after he was arrested in Phoenix. A few years later, in 2017, a woman who worked as a makeup artist at the network filed a big lawsuit against the company. She claimed that several former players, including both Sapp and Marhsall Faulk, engaged in misconduct at work. Because of the serious nature of these complaints, Faulk was suspended from his TV job. The network eventually settled the lawsuit with money in 2018, which ended both of their careers on that show.

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However, football has a weird way of bringing people together again. Years later, both Hall of Famers got a phone call from their old friend Deion Sanders to set some irons straight at Boulder.

Warren joined the Colorado Buffaloes for an approximate $150k salary for a defensive analyst gig before climbing the ranks there. Apparently, a little while later, Coach Prime and Sapp convinced Faulk to move to Colorado, too, so he could coach the running backs.

In February 2025, Sanders hired Faulk as running backs coach at Colorado, helping him earn $400,000 in his first year there. After completing the 2025 season in Boulder, Faulk was hired as Southern University’s head coach in November 2025.

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Seeing the two old rivals working together on the same field in Colorado was amazing for football fans. When you look back in hindsight, their journey has been beautifully put: They started out trying to hit each other on the field. Then moved on to help each other on TV and finally ended up standing side-by-side as coaches for young players for a while.

Even though Sapp eventually left his job in Colorado to do other things after coaching there for two seasons, their story is still one of the best examples of how respect can turn old enemies into lifelong friends.