Warren Sapp’s Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Message as Tampa Community Mourns One of Their Own

One can guess what Mercedes Sapp inherits, being CU grad assistant Warren Sapp’s daughter. The fierce spirit and the no-nonsense attitude. Mercedes always loves living the life big way. Her Instagram is filled with her fit checks. And we have seen how she has closely followed the NFL. But June 10 was not a regular day for Mercedes. She was deeply moved by the demise of Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson, who passed away on Monday, June 9, at the age of 60.

A statement posted on the City of Tampa’s website from Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin confirmed the sudden passing of Henderson, a council member since 2023. Mercedes used to look up to her as an inspiration. After all, Henderson aced in multiple roles. The statement released by the City of Tampa’s website called her “a powerhouse in our community — she was a teacher, business owner, and champion for African American culture and Tampa’s history. Her sense of humor energized our city, and her loss leaves a deep void for all of us.’’ As per the reports, Henderson died of natural causes in her home overnight.

And Mercedes is yet to process the loss. On June 10, she re-shared the post from 7th + Grove on her IG story. Through the post, she paid a tribute to Henderson. The note read, “Our friend. Our councilwoman. Our FAMU sister. Our @blackenglishbookstore beauty. We love you and @arielamirah deeply. We will forever honor you and your legacy 🕊 Rest in Power, Rattler 💝.” To Mercedes, it has been no less than a personal loss. Re-sharing the post, Sapp’s daughter wrote, “Wow. Not the news I was expecting today 💔😔.”

A Tampa native, Henderson was born on Oct. 5, 1964, and grew up in the working-class Carver City neighborhood. Holding a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Florida A&M University (FAMU), and later on a Master of Education and Education Specialist degree in educational leadership from Saint Leo University. This made Henderson a life member of the Florida A&M University Alumni Association. Her love for education came from her favorite teacher at Jefferson. Growing her fondness towards the subject, Henderson ended up teaching at her alma mater for two decades. That’s when came another breakthrough in her career, which later helped Mercedes to meet her.

One day, while taking a class on entrepreneurship, she had the idea of starting an online store that sold books reflecting African American culture and history. Not just this, even after winning the council, she kept this interest alive. So much so, that Henderson passed a building for lease that soon became the home of “Black English,” a bookstore she opened with her daughter, Ariel. She has been a member of the American Booksellers Association and Southern Indie Booksellers Alliance. That’s when Mercedes and Henderson crossed paths. As Sapp’s daughter wrote, “I will always remember the first time I walked into @blackenglishbookstore and saw my Aunt’s book. She was an amazing woman and made the Tampa community a better place. Another core memory was her part in helping USF’s student organization, BSAC, engage in a NIL opportunity during Black History Month.”

Mercedes closed the message with a note of gratitude. “Thank you for blessing everyone with your love, authenticity, and compassion. You will be missed Councilwoman 🕊️💕.” Mercedes is indebted to her job for having crossed paths with a gem of a soul like Henderson.

Mercedes Sapp, a champion for change off the field

Like father, like daughter, Mercedes had picked up an interest in soccer. She played the goalkeeper position at the Lake Highland Preparatory School. The 5’6” star appeared in two games between the posts for the Black & Gold as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. She was dominant in her first career start against Iowa, recording seven saves on the way to her first career shutout, and also played 22 minutes against Colorado.

Mercedes’ collegiate career continued to flourish, and she accumulated these accolades: 2020 First Team All-ASUN, United Soccer Coaches All-South Region, 2nd team, 2x ASUN Defensive Player of the Week, and ASUN Honor Roll. But at the same time, Mercedes chased her academic dreams. She holds a Master’s degree in Science of Communication Management with an emphasis in Leadership at the Osprey’s nest, University of North Florida. Since Fall 2022, Sapp’s been holding it down at the University of South Florida as the Coordinator of Student-Athlete Enhancement and NIL Engagement.

Not, not a regular desk job. Mercedes Sapp got to make the stride to fulfill athletes’ dreams. She’s also one of the driving forces behind NIL education in the South. In April first week, Mercedes hosted the “Leveling the Playing Field: The Future of Women’s NIL” event at USF. Under her guidance, the USF’s women’s baseball team just snatched the 2025 AAC championship. As her guiding light shines from above, Mercedes knows it’s time to honor Gwendolyn Henderson’s legacy through every step she takes.