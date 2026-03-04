Washington Huskies Legend in Financial Crisis After Terminal Cancer Battle

In February 2002, the 6’5” and 265-pound defensive lineman from Tacoma, Dan Milsten, signed with the Washington Huskies. He was one of the nine returning letterwinners on the Washington defensive line back in 2006. Nearly a decade after his Huskies chapter closed, Husky Nation is now requested to come together for Milsten as he faces a difficult chapter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former Husky football player Dan Milsten, his wife, and two young kids could use our help as he faces unexpected, terminal cancer,” wrote ESPN analyst Lindsey Thiry, sharing a link to the GoFundMe page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors have diagnosed the 42-year-old Washington alum with stage 4 colorectal cancer and neuroendocrine metastatic carcinoma. According to the medical reports, it is terminal. So, Milsten’s friends and family have now come together to raise funds to continue with the treatment and prolong his life.

Fighting a rare dual diagnosis of stage 4 colorectal and neuroendocrine cancer requires gruelling, highly specialized palliative treatments. For Dan Milsten, this battle might be about securing a miracle cure. However, this battle also means buying precious, irreplaceable time to make lasting memories with his six- and eight-year-old sons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please help me and the rest of Husky Nation show support for Daniel and his amazing family right now by giving as generously as you can,” the Washington legend’s GoFundMe page bio reads. “We are asking for help in this very dark time to make sure Daniel’s wife and two young sons (6 & 8 years old) have some peace of mind during this extremely shocking and difficult time and for the challenging days ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The appeal is made by Jordan Reffett from Tacoma, a Washington alum, who has organized the page. The duo crossed paths in the Huskies squad between 2005 and 2006, as the campaign, organized by former teammate Jordan Reffett, aims to raise $100,000 and has already generated over $22,000 in support for Milsten’s family.

The GoFundMe page also shows pictures of how the Washington bond is still running strong. Reffett, along with ex-Washington players, surrounded Milsten as he posed for the camera while lying in a hospital bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Daniel is a former University of Washington football player who made an impact in so many people’s lives on and off the football field,” wrote Reffett. “He is cherished by so many, and I ask that we all come together and fight for Dan and his family by donating……. Which I know he would have fought for any of us if the shoe was on the other foot…… Love you, brother #98.”

The urge to fight for Milsten comes from his contribution to the Washington program. He knew something was wrong the second he lay face down on the Husky Stadium turf. When he glanced back, he saw his foot pointing straight up. After taking a hit from Oregon State’s Josh Linehan while chasing down a play in a 29-14 loss on Oct. 16, Milsten walked away with a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle, ending his season on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milsten didn’t just wear the purple and gold; he embodied the gritty, blue-collar toughness that defines Husky defensive linemen. The same relentless drive that pushed him through a gruelling rehab to return to the gridiron is how he is approaching this devastating diagnosis today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Huskies legend was building a dream life with family and a new career

Going by Milsten’s Instagram account, the last post came on September 3, 2025, in honor of his wife, Rebekah’s birthday. The pictures captured the Washington legend spending time with his wife and two sons in a picturesque location. His Instagram profile is mainly about his sons. For example, the proud father celebrated when his son caught his first fish or when the little ones flexed their new haircuts.

Removed from football for almost a decade, the Washington legend gave real estate a shot. His Instagram bio has a link that opens to a page called “Keller Williams Realty Puget Sound.”

“Daniel Milsten is an experienced real estate agent based in Puyallup, WA. He works with the Keller Williams team, serving customers throughout the Seattle and Chehalis areas. He is a member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and he is an expert in the local market, and beyond,” reads the bio on the page.

ADVERTISEMENT

In real estate, income relies entirely on a person’s daily hustle and presence. For a commission-based provider like Milsten, an aggressive terminal diagnosis doesn’t just threaten his life, but also immediately halts his ability to work. This creates a financial burden as his wife is left alone to navigate a mountain of specialized medical bills without their primary breadwinner’s income.

Before his diagnosis, the Washington legend helped families find homes that fit their lifestyle, budget, and long-term goals. Milsten has gathered experience by working with both buyers and sellers, having a strong hold on the real estate market. But now that life has taken an unexpected turn, it’s time for the Washington faithful to rally behind one of its own.