“We Fighting”: Deion Sanders Has New Dynamic With His Mother After Health Condition

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders made an appearance on Good Morning America. Talking about his health, he also touched up on how his mother Connie Knight has being doing. The 80-year-old, who once worked night shifts as a custodian in a hospital to help Sanders materialize his dreams, now shares jokes about adult diapers with him after both of them started dealing with bladder issues. Once the caretaker, Connie is now being taken care of by Coach Prime, and that shift has given him a new kind of strength.

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After undergoing a bladder removal surgery last year, Sanders needed something to help with his incontinence. That’s when he partnered with Depend, which is an underwear brand for incontinence. And while talking about it, Sanders hilariously mentioned how the brand is also useful for his mother.

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“My mother, Connie’s happy too bc now we fighting over Depend,” he confessed while Michael Strahan couldn’t help but laugh.

It is important to note that this segment of the show was sponsored by Depend.

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The hosts of the show laughed with Sanders, but they also understood how difficult it would have been initially for Coach Prime to talk about the issue. That, said, Sanders doesn’t feel ashamed speaking about it anymore because he knows how the surgery saved his life and how products like Depend are helping him carry on with his daily life.

“Why would I be afraid and scared of something that saved my darn life?” he said on Good Morning America. “Depend gives me a lifestyle that I had before.I don’t have to be afraid to a good night’s sleep. I have the products that help me.”

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This means he can travel with his football team and get a good night’s sleep without worrying about an accident. He even flashed his huge smile and joked that the company made a great choice because now they have “a handsome guy on the packaging”, meaning himself!

Moreover, it goes without saying that Sanders wants to stop people from feeling embarrassed about bladder issues.

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The hosts were amazed by how strong Coach Prime is and how he is willing to talk about a sensitive topic. Now that his cancer is gone, his legs are feeling better, and his confidence is back, Deion Sanders is ready for a great football season with nothing stopping him.

Deion Sanders shares a sweet and hilarious update on Connie’s health

Sanders just shared a brand new update about his mother, Connie Knight, while they were spending some quality vacation time together at his country estate.

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In a video posted to his social media, Deion showed fans how aging is starting to catch up with his 80-year-old mom. Even though getting older brings new challenges, the two of them are still as close, loving, and funny with each other as they have always been.

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The biggest thing Coach Prime noticed is that his mom is dealing with some pretty serious age-related hearing loss. While they were walking outside, Deion jokingly asked her if she could still do his famous “high-step” football dance for the camera. She completely ignored him and just kept walking right ahead! Deion laughed and told his followers that she wasn’t ignoring him on purpose. She genuinely just couldn’t hear a word he was saying.

To help her out, Deion used his classic humor to put out a playful call for help on Instagram. He tagged major healthcare companies and joked that they need to send his mom “the 2027 hearing aids that ain’t even come out yet” so they can finally stop shouting over each other. He also mentioned that her mobility is slowing down a bit, noting that she gets tired easily on long walks, so he had to call a buggy to drive her back up to the main house.

The fans loved seeing the sweet moment, especially since Deion always talks about how much his mother means to him. Back when he was a kid, Connie worked exhausting night shifts as a custodian to support his dreams. The very first thing Deion did was famously retire on the exact day he got drafted into the NFL in 1989. Even with her new hearing and walking struggles, Coach Prime is making sure she gets the absolute best care while keeping the whole family laughing through it all.