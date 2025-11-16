“We Want Lane (Kiffin)”: War Begins Between Florida & Ole Miss After HC’s Halftime Frustration

When the Florida Gators rolled into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the pressure wasn’t just on the field. Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels escaped with a 34-24 win, but the real fear? Losing Kiffin to the Gators. The broadcaster stoked the panic with a cheeky jab. Meanwhile, fans tried to lift Kiffin’s spirits, who was spotted in a bitter mood, with their chants.

Ole Miss pulled off a Week 12 thriller in the so-called ‘Lane Kiffin Bowl.’ The Rebels sought revenge for their 2024 heartbreak (24-17). Not just this, Kiffin’s squad notched its 10th win and inched closer to a first-ever CFP appearance. A video started doing rounds on X, and one thing was clear. They want Kiffin locked in with the “We want Lane” chants. But Bob Wischusen’s play-by-play commentary spiced things up, as he said on air, “We know they want Lane. So does Florida.”

The second Florida’s interest in Kiffin leaked, sportsbooks reacted. Odds tumbled from +200 on Nov 4 to -150 by Nov 6, putting him squarely in the hot seat for the Gators’ job. Kiffin has transformed Ole Miss into an SEC powerhouse. Since taking over at Ole Miss in 2020, Lane Kiffin has compiled a 49-18 record, as of October 2025. His high-octane, high-scoring offenses mirror the style that made Florida historically dominant. This made the Gators have their eyes on the Ole Miss head coach. While LSU is also reportedly interested, Kiffin’s ties to Florida stand out.

“Kiffin is considered to be the No. 1 choice for Florida,” reported Bruce Feldman. He had spent three seasons at FAU in Boca Raton, and now family ties continue. His son Knox has Florida ranked among his top three schools. But Kiffin did not allow the water to roll too far. He squashed the rumors, saying, “I don’t read all the stuff.” However, even then, Ole Miss fans could not miss the chance to show how they love their dear head coach.

Well, we can fathom the emotions that ran through the Rebels’ stands after Ole Miss sealed a victory. Kiffin’s aggressive fourth-down calls paid off early, giving the Rebels a 17-14 edge despite not playing their cleanest game. Ole Miss went 4-for-7 on fourth down, keeping Florida’s defense on its heels. Third-down struggles didn’t matter; those clutch plays extended drives and set up the go-ahead score, after which the Rebels never looked back. However, the victory against Florida left a bitter taste in Kiffin’s mouth.

Lane Kiffin speaks out after being upset with the officiating crew

Drama erupted as Ole Miss lined up a 23-yard field goal, only for Florida to draw a hand-to-the-face personal foul. The referees ruled it happened after the play, but the replay seemed to tell a different story. What should have been a Rebels’ first down deep inside the Gators’ 10-yard line was wiped away.

“It’s just really disappointing to have communication with the refs, they come over, they try to get it right,” said Kiffin. “The hands to the face is during the play. So let’s just get it right. It’s not that hard.” Keeping the bad officiating chapter aside, Kiffin seems to be happier than ever. And yet another win on Saturday has now put the biggest lock on the Ole Miss door. However, is it big enough to keep the biggest temptations from calling Kiffin away?

The New York Giants moved on from Brian Daboll. So it might spark Lane Kiffin’s NFL itch. After all, Jaxson Dart, his prized QB and self-proclaimed ‘Yoda’ fan, is at the center. Coaching him again? Almost irresistible. Josh Pate, however, would rather that reunion never happen. “The New York Giants’ job is not even open to me. It doesn’t exist. If Lane Kiffin goes to the NFL, he’s a great person,” said the analyst. “But he’s dead to me. He doesn’t exist as far as I’m concerned.” Now, Kiffin must be facing a fork in the road.