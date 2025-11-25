What Controversy is Jordon Hudson Dealing With? Did Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend File a Lawsuit on ESPN Reporter?

Essentials Inside The Story Jordon Hudson shares screenshots of brithday fiasco

Jordon Hudson (Bill Belichick’s GF) versus ESPN reporter Pablo Torre hit another level this week. After months of Pablo taking shots at Hudson and her relationship with Bill Belichick, the 24-year-old finally had enough on Monday. She decided to take their rivalry to the judicial room.

This whole drama started back in May when Pablo Torre claimed on his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, that Hudson had been banned from UNC football facilities. Since Belichick is the head coach at UNC, Hudson’s presence had already become a hotter topic than football itself.

However, the university, caught in the crossfire, quickly denied the “banned” report, but the damage was already done. Hudson fired back on social media, accusing Torre of spreading lies and being unfair. That was the first round of big punches between the two.

Torre then went a step further. He brought up personal details that made headlines, including video footage of Belichick leaving an Airbnb after a night with Hudson in 2023, long before their relationship was public. That only made things worse, leading Hudson to call Torre’s claims “slanderous” and “defamatory.”

Then came a report involving Belichick’s own family. Earlier this month, word got out that Belichick’s daughter-in-law, Jen, had a heated exchange with Hudson in Bill’s office. Jen reportedly accused Hudson of being controlling and even gave Belichick an ultimatum: choose between his family and his girlfriend.

Another chapter dropped earlier today. Pablo Torre claimed on X that Hudson filled out an official UNC document incorrectly, listing her birth year as 2000 instead of 2001.

Hudson fired back: “One of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports about me by Pablo Torre. I did not fill out any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory.”

It turned out that a staff member named Emily had been compiling a directory of birthdays. She asked Hudson for hers, and Hudson simply texted “April 3rd” without including the year. Emily then accidentally typed in 2000. So the error wasn’t Hudson’s – it was an internal typo.

The source of confusion was clarified when Hudson posted screenshots depicting what actually happened. Pablo defended his reporting by explaining how the forms work and even called her “sketchy” over a suspicious-looking Instagram chat box.

Eventually, all of this prompted Hudson to take action.

Did Bill Belichick’s girlfriend file a lawsuit against Pablo Torre?

Pablo even suggested Hudson was competing with GM Michael Lombardi for Belichick’s attention. After everything that went down, Hudson took to Instagram to officially declare she was suing Torre: “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre.”

In the post, she wore a necklace that said “banned,” mocking his original claim. Torre, seemingly unfazed, responded by inviting her to come on his podcast. It remains unclear what legal grounds Hudson has, but the situation continues to escalate.

A Chapel Hill news outlet, WRAL, reached out to Hudson for more information about the lawsuit, but she didn’t acknowledge it. They checked court records in North Carolina and parts of Massachusetts, where she has several business filings, and found no sign of an actual lawsuit. Even the attorney listed on her trademark paperwork didn’t reply.

Torre later responded to Hudson on X, saying something like, “So I’m guessing you’re not coming on my show since you’re not answering?”

He kept it light and said he still hoped to hear from her. He kept it friendly and added that he still hoped to hear from her.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like just a simple back-and-forth anymore. Hudson has been heavily involved in managing Belichick’s personal brands, and her actions are sometimes seen as a distraction to Bill’s legacy and a dent in his football reputation.

Although it’s not confirmed that she has actually filed the lawsuit, it’s wild to think that what started as podcast chatter has now turned into a full-blown public spectacle with legal threats and a major family rift.