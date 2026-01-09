What Did Mario Cristobal Say to Miami Coach After Fiesta Bowl Win?

The Miami Hurricanes might have finally made a run for the national title after 23 years of tribulation with their 31-27 win over the Ole Miss Rebels, but things got pretty chaotic near the end.

The big play that caused all the fuss was when Miami’s QB, Carson Beck, totally balled out and rushed for a 3-yard touchdown. That score put them up 31-27 with only 18 seconds left on the clock. You’d think everyone on the sidelines would be jumping for joy, right? Nope, the coach was fuming and was all over Mario Cristobal’s body.

The Hurricanes head honcho immediately lost his cool on the sidelines, turning to an assistant coach and yelling “Get off me!” The reason for his anger was pure game context: the touchdown was great, but the game was not over yet. His assistant might have thought they had it locked up, but Cristobal knew they still had to play defense for one final drive.

Ole Miss, with one timeout remaining, got the ball back and managed to move it all the way to Miami’s 37-yard line, giving them a last-second, Hail Mary chance to win the game with a single touchdown pass. The pressure was absolutely massive for both teams as they lined up for the final play of the game.