What Did the Judge Rule in Trinidad Chambliss Eligibility Case? Will He Return to Ole Miss?

Trinidad Chambliss’ fight for eligibility kept the college football world on its toes. Just two weeks back, the filings criticized the waiver process. Cut to the present, Chambliss sees a green light. The court hearing in Mississippi brought positive news.

“The Mississippi judge is ruling in favor of Trinidad, granting him an injunction in his case vs the NCAA,” reported Locked on SEC host Chris Gordy. “Trinidad Chambliss will be Ole Miss’ starting QB in 2026.”

The hearing over Chambliss’ case against the NCAA ended at 3:01 p.m. Feb. 12 under Judge Robert Whitwell. He hinted at arriving at a decision at the end of the day and kept his word. He granted Chambliss’ request for a preliminary injunction. So, the NCAA can no longer stop the quarterback from playing. However, there is a catch.

This is a developing story…