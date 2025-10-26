What Happened to Arch Manning? Why is He Out of Texas vs MSU

Texas managed to pull off an insane comeback 45-38 against Mississippi State in the overtime. But the comeback came at a great price—Arch Manning’s health.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Arch Manning went down with an injury on the very first play against Mississippi State. He scrambled 13-yards for a first down and took a really big hit, leaving him on the ground for a bit before he had to be helped off the field and taken into the medical tent. The hit, coming from Bulldogs defender Isaac Smith, somewhat knocked him a bit “woo-zy”. According to College Football Report; it’s probably a concussion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Obviously, the game waits for no one, the QB2 Matthew Caldwell stepped in for Manning, and Caldwell threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmett Mosley to put the Longhorns ahead in overtime and seal the deal for the Texas Longhorns. Mississippi State had a chance to answer, but their final drive ended with a sack, sealing the deal for Texas.

While it was a huge blow to see Manning get hurt after such a heroic effort, the Longhorns brought themselves another week from getting kicked out of SEC and playoff contention. The Longhorns were getting crushed for most of the game, trailing by as much as 17 points, but they turned it around in the fourth quarter. All thanks to Arch Manning and his two fourth quarter tuddies. One to Emmett Mosley for 21 yards, and another one to Livingston.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Longhorns scored 24 straight points to tie it up, and yes, need to give flowers to Ryan Niblett’s 57 yards clutch punt return touchdown with just 2 minutes left in the game. Before the injury, Manning was having a monster game; he redeemed himself by throwing for a career-high 346 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus an earlier rushing TD.

As of now, the official word on his injury is still unknown.