What Happened to Dylan Raiola? Why is Nebraska Backup QB TJ Lateef in?

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola was injured during the third quarter of the game against the No. 23 USC Trojans. While trying to make a play, Raiola dropped back to throw the ball, but USC’s defensive line got to him right in the mix. Anthony Lucas hit Raiola as he was trying to pass, knocking the ball loose. USC recovered the fumble.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He landed awkwardly on his right ankle. Right after the play, it was obvious that something was wrong. The former 5-star reached for his lower right leg, showing he was in pain. Nebraska’s athletic trainers quickly came onto the field to check on him and make sure he could safely get off. Dylan Raiola made it clear: “I can’t go”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At that point in the game, Nebraska was ahead 14-6, so Raiola’s injury came at a critical moment. After being examined, he was able to walk off the field, but only with the help of two trainers supporting him on each side. On the NBC broadcast, you could clearly see him limping badly on the sideline afterward.

NBC reporter Kathryn Tappen later said Raiola’s foot was taped heavily, and he tried to test it out and move around on the sideline. He even went in and out of the medical tent multiple a couple of times. Although he eventually came out of the tent, he did not return to the game right away and stayed on the sideline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Before getting rocked by the D-line, Dylan Raiola was on the decent money. Patrick Mahomes’ clone completed 10 of his 15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. So far this season, Dylan Raiola has been sacked more than 25 times in just 7 games. With Raiola out, in came TJ Lateef.

AD

Who is TJ Lateef? The backup?

T.J. Lateef is a freshman quarterback for Nebraska who became the backup after starter Dylan Raiola was injured. Before Raiola got hurt, Lateef was already known as a talented player who had impressed coaches and teammates since arriving on campus. He was a highly rated, four-star recruit out of Orange Lutheran School, California. His impressive performances in practices and limited playing time during the season earned him the second spot on the team’s depth chart.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Even before stepping into a bigger role, Lateef had shown his potential in the few games he played. He’s more of a dual-threat QB than a traditional gunslinger like Raiola. He also played a few snaps against the Houston Christian Huskies and went 5 out of 5 for 126 yards and a touchdown. Also against Akron, he threw 6 out of 7 for 128 yards. Based on these numbers, he can hold himself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, the Nebraska O-line needs to clutch up and focus on running the football.