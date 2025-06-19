What Is Arizona State’s ‘Golden Ticket’ Strategy? What Does It Mean for Top Recruits?

Arizona State was supposed to be rebuilding in 2024. Not contending. Not torching the Big 12. And definitely not pushing Texas into double overtime in a Peach Bowl classic. But here we are. Kenny Dillingham’s crew flipped the script on the entire college football narrative, taking a 3–9 squad and turning it into an 11-win powerhouse in year two. Now? The Sun Devils are trying to do the same with in-state recruiting. And they’re doing it with a little help from… Willy Wonka. And no, Kenny Dillingham isn’t wearing a purple velvet coat. But Arizona State really is literally rolling out Golden Tickets.

On June 15—aka the first official contact day for 2027 prospects—Arizona State did something no other Power Five program had tried: they sent out Golden Tickets. ASU football is taking a page out of Willy Wonka’s playbook, and suddenly, the hottest currency in Arizona recruiting isn’t just offers — it’s exclusivity. The Sun Devils stunned the high school scene by sliding Golden Tickets into the inboxes of six elite 2027 prospects. Shiny, custom-designed, numbered ‘001/006’, complete with the ASU fight song, player headshots, and the tagline: “Built in the Valley. Bound for greatness.”The message was clear: if you got one of these, you’re not just being recruited — you’re the chosen one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Cox (@camcox12) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Head coach Kenny Dillingham isn’t shy about it either. “We’re going to recruit the state a little different. People may not like it, they may like it. It doesn’t matter ’cause what we’re doing isn’t working to attract the highest-level player,” The idea? Make top Arizona recruits feel like VIPs before the national bluebloods even get their pitch in. It’s part branding, part strategy, and fully a reflection of Dillingham’s ASU roots. “I’m born and raised here. A lot of our staff is from here. We’re trying to figure out this code to recruit the state,” he added.

For decades, Arizona’s top-tier talent has dipped out: Bijan Robinson? Gone to Texas. Ty Thompson? Oregon. Brock Purdy? Nearly overlooked until it was too late. Dillingham’s not just trying to patch that leak — he’s blowing up the old pipeline entirely.

Dillingham and his staff are making a real push to flip the recruiting culture in Arizona—a state that routinely produces national-caliber prospects but rarely sees them stay home. Outside of D.J. Foster and N’Keal Harry, keeping top talent in-state has been a major Achilles’ heel for ASU. Instead of waiting for the cycle to play out like always, ASU flipped the script. Rather than flooding inboxes with generic graphics, the Sun Devils sent cinematic, individualized clips to their top targets. It’s flash and substance: emphasizing scarcity, exclusivity, and most importantly—priority.

“It’s going to be special to come here again,” Dillingham said. “That’s what we’re trying to create.” By doing this, ASU is putting the spotlight not on the logo, but on the kids themselves. It’s building pride in being from Arizona. It’s creating buzz that says, “You matter to us—right now, not later.” And in the chaotic world of NIL and transfer portals, that kind of early relationship-building can go a long way.

Who are the six lucky ticket holders to the Sun Devils factory?

Let’s meet the inaugural six of this golden experiment—each of whom could anchor ASU’s future if they stay in the Valley.

1. Kael Snyder, QB, Perry HS

The 6-foot-3 quarterback might not have a composite rating yet, but he’s already catching eyes across Power Five boards. Arizona, Utah, Kentucky, Kansas State — yeah, the kid’s got options. Snyder’s already shown poise and polish in the tough 6A Premier region, which is like the SEC of Arizona high school ball. ASU handing him the first golden envelope? That’s not luck. That’s low-key letter of intent.

2. Noah Roberts, RB, Basha HS

Say hello to Arizona’s Usain Bolt. The 6-foot-1 burner reportedly clocks in sub-4.4s, and his film? Electric. Ranked No. 44 nationally and No. 1 in the state by 247Sports Composite, he’s already got Bama, Ohio State, and USC ringing his line. So what makes ASU think they have a shot? Maybe it’s because they made him feel like the guy. The golden treatment isn’t just symbolism — it’s strategy.

3. Zerek Sidney, WR, Unknown HS

Sidney’s not just a wideout; he’s a problem for DBs. At 6-feet tall, he racked up 11 touchdowns last season and broke onto the radar as the No. 276 overall recruit. He was the first to post his Golden Ticket on social media. The flex worked. That graphic was everywhere by sundown.

4. Jake Hildebrand, OT, Basha HS

At 6’6″, 285 pounds, this kid moves like a guard but punishes like a tackle. Ranked No. 84 nationally, Hildebrand would be the highest-rated O-line commit in ASU’s history if he commits. Let that sink in. And yes, he was spotted at spring practice. Foreshadowing?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

5. Jai Jones, ATH, Chandler HS

Jones is the Swiss Army knife. Listed as an athlete, he’s got skills at DB and WR. Ranked No. 415 nationally, No. 6 in Arizona. Programs love his two-way potential, and he’s already generating Big 12 interest.

6. OT Benjamin Lowther (Peoria Centennial)–Massive at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, Lowther is a classic Big Ten-style lineman with interest from Kansas and others. He rounds out the six-pack of Golden Ticket recipients.

Each of these players has national-level upside. But what Dillingham’s banking on is that an early show of loyalty and celebration will keep them home. ASU’s Golden Ticket strategy may seem unconventional, but it’s a calculated play rooted in the modern recruiting game. Scarcity breeds desire. Clicks gets attention. Personalization builds loyalty. And in-state pride? That’s free marketing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By launching this on Day 1 of the 2027 contact period, ASU got a head start on building connections while creating a viral moment. Recruits posted their tickets. Fans reposted. Other programs noticed. What started as a movie-themed recruiting pitch might just become the new norm in college football.