What Is Charleston French’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring His Family Roots and Background

Every once in a while, a name sneaks onto the college football radar that makes you stop and rewind the tape. For North Carolina in 2024, that name was Charleston French. The sophomore RB didn’t rack up eye-popping numbers—just 10 carries, 84 yards, and one touchdown—but man, the efficiency was wild. An 8.4 yards-per-carry average, a 45-yard flash of daylight against conference competition, and a hint that the Tar Heels may be sitting on a hidden gem. And guess what? Bill Belichick has an eye for snatching stars. The Tar Heels’ 2025 season is going to be an absolute banger, hopefully. Anyway, who is Charleston French off the field, and what family roots shaped his path?

The numbers don’t lie. On just 11 touches in 2024, French produced 86 scrimmage yards, good for nearly 21 rushing yards per game in the four contests he saw action. More than the totals, it was the way he popped. The burst, the field vision, the ability to flip the field in one snap—UNC fans saw the trailer of a film that could turn into a blockbuster in 2025 and beyond. But behind that speed is a story stitched together in Amory, Mississippi, with family ties that stretch deep into football lore.

Where is Charleston French from, and what is his nationality?

Charleston French hails from Amory, Mississippi, a small town that pumps out big-time athletes like it’s tradition. Born on August 4 (with his birth year not widely available), French is roughly 19 or 20 years old and carries American nationality. He grew up playing at Amory High School, where he became the program’s all-time leading rusher—stacking 5,610 rushing yards and 70 touchdowns before graduation. His senior-year resume? Loaded: first-team all-state, Super 22 All-Division, and All-Daily Journal honors. Before landing in Chapel Hill, he spent a season at Itawamba Community College, where he exploded for 924 rushing yards and eight TDs, grabbing NJCAA All-Region 23 and All-MACCC North Division honors. So yeah, the resume is real, even if his UNC reps are still limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jaketurnerscamera

What is Charleston French’s ethnicity?

When it comes to ethnicity, Charleston French’s background hasn’t been spelled out in public detail, but the pieces we do have paint a picture of a proud African-American family. His father, Rufus French, was an All-American tight end at Ole Miss in the late ’90s and even signed stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. His mother, Letricia French, is an educator and principal, making her mark far from the football field but just as powerfully. Put it together, and Charleston comes from a family where athletic excellence and community leadership sit at the same dinner table.

Is Charleston French African-American? What is his religion?

Yes—French identifies as African-American. As for religion, Charleston himself hasn’t gone public with specific declarations, but his family background provides clues. His mother’s Facebook profile calls her a “lover of God” and showcases her involvement in community events, worship leadership, and education. That signals a strong Christian influence in the household. Even if Charleston hasn’t directly spoken on his faith, the undertones are there. Like a lot of athletes, he seems to let his work ethic do the talking instead of loud declarations.

Influence of upbringing on faith and character

French’s roots run deep in Mississippi soil, and it shows in how he carries himself. His father’s football journey—from high school legend at Amory, to standout at Ole Miss, to chasing the NFL dream—gave Charleston the DNA of ambition. Rufus racked up 814 yards and four touchdowns as a Rebel tight end, and though his NFL run was brief, he carved a professional path managing businesses. That model of resilience and pivoting when needed was a lesson Charleston absorbed early.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But it wasn’t just football. His mama, Letricia, is the anchor. A principal at West Amory Elementary, she balances education, faith, and family like it’s second nature. Her community posts about historic school commemorations and her pride in Charleston show how she ties academics, spirituality, and love into one package. “My baby boy is home!!! We were so grateful to God and happy to see him!” she once posted, wrapping football updates with gratitude and faith. For Charleston, that environment meant growing up with one parent who modeled competitive fire and another who preached stability and purpose.

That balance explains his style. On the field, he’s explosive, confident, and willing to take risks—traits that trace back to his father’s athleticism. Off the field, he’s grounded, reserved, and focused—habits he clearly soaked up from his mother’s example.